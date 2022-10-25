The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board approved Corey Johns as its new executive director on Tuesday morning starting at the beginning of 2023.
Longtime executive director G.C. Hixson announced his retirement effective at the end of the year.
Similarly, to Hixson, Johns comes to the Wilson County JECDB from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, where he most recently worked as the project manager for digital content with the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.
“When I saw this come across it was a no-brainer,” said Johns, a Mt. Juliet resident who has two sons enrolled in Wilson County Schools. “I chose to be here in Wilson County. This is my community. I love this community; I could not be a bigger believer in the opportunity for this community.”
The 30-member board is a governmental economic development agency focused on recruiting industrial and retail businesses to come to Wilson County.
Johns, an Alabama native, previously served as the executive director for Connected Tennessee, a statewide program to increase the access, adoption and use of technology across the state. He began his economic development career as a special projects manager for the Sevier County Economic Development Council.
Hixson said he believed Wilson County is primed to continue having success in different areas of economic development with Johns at the helm.
“I wish you the very best and anything I can do, I will certainly do it,” Hixson said during Johns’ approval meeting on Tuesday.
“We were looking for somebody that can come in here and relate to all three cities that may have a different appetite,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “We’re really excited to still have (Tammy Stokes), who can be an anchor so that (Johns) isn’t going in blind there.”
Johns is an International Economic Development Council Certified Economic Developer and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and masters’ degree in public administration.
Johns’ base salary is $110,000 annually with benefits.