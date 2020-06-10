The Wilson County Fair will not take place in 2020 due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time in the fair’s history it will not take place.
Wilson County Fair conductor Wilson County Promotions said the safety of “Wilson County Fair’s volunteers, participants, visitors and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair.” The group said after seeking guidance from national and state officials, particularly in regard to Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, it became clear not having a traditional Wilson County was “the responsible decision.”
“The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” said Randall Clemons, president of the Wilson County Fair. “We are heartbroken for the effect this has had on all businesses, family farms, adult and youth competitors and exhibitors and sponsors who rely on the income and exposure the Wilson County Fair brings them.”
City historian Rick Bell said the county was without a fair for a few years after the organization that ran the fair disbanded in the early 1970s.
The Lebanon Jaycees brought the fair back, and Wilson County Promotions formed shortly after and has operated the Wilson County Fair for the past 40 years, according to Bell.
“I cannot find a time when the county fair was actually canceled,” Bell said. “Admission was cut during the Great Depression, and the fair was, at times, delayed during World War II.”
Last year’s Wilson County Fair had the second-highest attendance for the nine-day event with 578,131 visitors, just trailing the 2013 Wilson County Fair with 589,229 visitors.
The final Saturday had the largest single-day attendance of the 2019 Wilson County Fair with 128,526 people. The 2019 fair also set records for attendance on opening night with 62,566 visitors and first Saturday with 118,332 visitors.
Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, aimed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, issued guidance on large venues and attractions, which include festivals, fairs, expos, parades, trade shows, auditoriums and more.
According to the guidelines, the venues “should operate in a manner such that persons from different households or small groups are able to substantially maintain 6 feet of separation from other persons or small groups outside their own group during their visit.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the cancelation would be felt throughout the county in several ways.
“It’s always been such a social event for all of us to get together and reunite friendships and relationships because it seems like that’s where everybody gathers. You lose that family atmosphere that’s out there,” Hutto said.
Hutto said the loss would also be felt financially.
Wilson County finance director Aaron Maynard said the Wilson County Fair pays a $26,000 rental fee for the Wilson County Expo Center, and a dollar surcharge on all tickets usually nets between $130,000-$140,000.
Maynard said about $30,000 would be saved in overtime expenses for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
Hutto also said there would be losses among vendors, competitors and show people. Shelly Barnes, Wilson County UT Extension agent, works in the competitive exhibit area of the Wilson County Fair and said the cancellation would be heartfelt, but necessary.
“I see residents enter items year after year to not only vie for a blue ribbon, but also help the community. Several of our contest exhibits have a service component. We pride ourselves in creating contests that will also provide an impact to our community,” said Barnes, noting annual competitions such as Preemie Quilts, Caps for Cancer, Sampler Quilt Block and more.
“At the heart of competitive exhibits is education. Seeing the many types of heritage crafts on display and watching demonstrations at the fair provides a spark that creates interest and excitement. While we won’t have this opportunity in 2020, we do look forward to 2021,” she said.
Wilson County Fair organizers said if conditions improve, other event options could be explored for this year, but the traditional fair would not be possible. The cancelation follows the trend across the country as some of the country’s largest fairs decided to cancel amid the pandemic.
“We have and will continue to encourage our exhibitors to create and submit their exhibits in the 2021 Wilson County Fair,” Barnes said. “While this time of uncertainty is stressful, we are thankful to know that the Wilson County Fair is focused on the safety of all involved in this grand celebration of our community.”
“I do understand their leadership wants to protect the safety of their volunteers and the citizens of Wilson County. It will make us hungrier for the Fair next year. It definitely is a loss, but I understand their leadership thoughts,” Hutto said.
“We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Wilson County,” Clemons said. “Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We will miss you.”