Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Generally clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.