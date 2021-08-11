The inaugural Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair kicks off Thursday with a grand opening celebration, new rides and original attractions set for the Fair after last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fair begins with a grand opening celebration on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. inside the Farm Bureau Expo Center featuring Gov. Bill Lee. The fair’s theme, “Honoring Hometown Heroes,” will include a special recognition of Books From Birth county directors from across the state. According to a press release from Fair organizers, Lee will lead the parade in a mule-drawn wagon followed by Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charles Hatcher in an antique truck and Tennessee Commissioner of Tourism mark Ezell on a Tennessee Walking Horse. The parade will feature representatives from all 95 Tennessee counties. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. for the Made in Tennessee Building, which is expected to be finished for the 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair. The building will house best of show winners in competitions from the 2021 county fairs and events in about 40 categories. Amusement company Reithoffer Shows will conduct this year’s carnival at the Fair during its 125th year celebration. This year’s fair will feature 61 rides, including new rides Bumper Boats, Dragon Coaster, Quad Runner and Rock Star. Bumper Boats are like bumper cars in the water. Riders must between 28 and 47 inches tall and not weigh more than 70 pounds. Dragon Coaster is a mini-roller coaster and riders must be 36 inches tall unless with an adult. Rides open each weekday at 5 p.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. Events scheduled for Friday include the Celebrating Lovely Pageant, Super Pull, Boer Goat Show and a $1,000 cash giveaway. The Bates Ford Concert Series featuring Janelle Arthur and Frontmen will take place Monday, as well as the Ms. Wilson County Senior TN, FCE Fashion Revue, Rhode Island Red Head Contest and $1,000 cash giveaway. Tuesday will feature The Great Give-Away, Doll Parade, FFA Ag Olympics and Yard Kart races. This year’s fair will also celebrate the 225 Years of Tennessee Statehood with Untold Stories of Tennessee being presented each day in the Pioneer Village Fiddlers Grove. A fireworks display will take place nightly at 10 p.m. Satellite parking is available at multiple locations this year. In addition to the Cumberland University football field parking and Baird Park (415 Harding Dr.), First Baptist Church (227 E. Main St. and Market St.) along with the Wilson County Courthouse (228 E. Main St.) will have shuttles stopping continuously during the following times: Monday through Friday from 4-11 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 1-11 p.m.
