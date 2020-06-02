A decision whether to have, alter or cancel the 2020 Wilson County Fair continues to be discussed.
Wilson County Fair executive director Helen McPeak said the fate of the Fair, set for Aug. 13-22, continues to evolve.
The 2020 Wilson County Fair is set to have the theme “Honoring Hometown Heroes,” to highlight the first responders of the county.
“The decision still has not been made. Hopefully, this week, but I am not certain about that,” said McPeak, saying Fair organizers have attempted to delay a decision until more information becomes available. “Just so we would know how open we could be, and just trying to make all considerations in trying to make this happen this year.”
McPeak said there continues to be several meetings and conversations about how to safety hold the Fair, which sees about 500,000 people attend annually.
She said the state has not offered more guidance beyond Tennessee Pledge guidelines, but hopes Gov. Bill Lee’s Coronavirus Task Force would provide more information about festivals and fairs in the state.
“We would to hear from them as to what updates there may be this week,” she said. “Things are opening up more, but it’s hard to make that decision for August right now.”
Within the state, Williamson County Fair officials announced last month they would cancel their in-person portion of their fair and seek “social distancing alternatives.”
The leaders of the Kentucky State Fair, one of several state fairs of similar size to the Wilson County Fair, are also hoping to make a decision in early June. That fair is set for Aug. 20-30.
Officials with the Georgia National Fair, which saw about 565,000 people last year, plan to hold the fair this year, which will take place Oct. 8-18.
However, some of the nation’s largest fairs, including the Minnesota State Fair, have cancelled this year’s event. The nation’s largest fair, the Texas State Fair, will continue with plans with some safety-driven alterations.
McPeak said the safety of fair volunteers, staff, vendors and guests would be the major factor in the ultimate decision.
“We just have to make the very best decision and be responsible in making it,” she said.