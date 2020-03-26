The Wilson County Fair has announced that “Honoring Hometown Heroes” will be the theme for the 2020 Fair, to be held Aug. 13-22.
Heroes will include military, law enforcement, first responders, medical and farmers. Every day of the Fair will be a celebration of all of our hometown heroes.
The Fair will be extended to 10 days starting in 2020, which means it will open on Thursday, Aug. 13.
This year the fair will celebrate “Year of Beef” as its agriculture commodity focus. Mid-South Ford Dealers will again be the title sponsor for the Wilson County Fair.