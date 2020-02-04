The Wilson County Fair was awarded the Merit Award at this year’s Tennessee Association of Fairs Convention by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Wilson County Fair received seven first-place awards, eight second-place and three third-place awards.
“The Fair is all about agriculture, fun and putting smiles on people’s faces,” Wilson County Fair Executive Director Helen McPeak said. “We have over 1,600 volunteers who make the Wilson County Fair exciting and new each year, and it truly is a showcase of our community. It’s the one time that everybody in our county comes together.”
McPeak serves as the organization’s Middle Tennessee director and is on the board of directors.
Wilson County Fair ranks No. 31 on the Top 50 Fairs in the Nation list compiled by carnivalwarehouse.com.
First place awards included the non-professionally decorated pageant stage, website, fair video, fair brochure, non-premium tabloid, AAA/Regional Division premium book (fair catalog) and pieced quilt – machine pieced/machine quilted entered by Barbara Martinez who won the Golden Needle top quilting award.