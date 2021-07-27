The grieving for Marine Capt. Glenn Walker has mostly faded away so his large, extended family marked the Lebanon native’s fourth burial – this time in Tennessee — last Saturday with a hometown event that merged military precision and ceremony, emotional family memories, Scripture lessons, an unofficial honor guard of nearly 100 motorcycle-riding veterans, tributes from law enforcement officials and a family reunion.
Walker’s remains arrived at Nashville International Airport on an American Airlines flight last Wednesday and were transported to Ligon & Bobo funeral home in Lebanon nearly eight decades after his death in 1943 during World War II. A Marine killed on Betio Island in the same Battle of Tarawa was mistakenly identified as Walker and was buried in the family plot at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in 1947.
Two years ago, the Department of Defense notified Walker’s nephew, Lane Martin, that it had identified Walker’s body as being buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. That started a process for Walker’s remains to continue the 6,750-mile journey home.
Walker also had been twice buried briefly on the South Pacific island where he was killed in combat at the age of 26.
The identity of the Marine who has been buried in Lebanon is not yet known. The military escort that accompanied Walker’s body to Tennessee provided the same escort to the remains of that soldier back to Hawaii for identification tests.
Martin was able to retrieve Walker’s dog tags from the incorrect casket before it was flown to Hawaii.
The funeral service
An estimated 300 people nearly filled the sanctuary at Fairview Church in Lebanon for Walker’s final funeral. His uniform and large photos of his medals (including two Purple Hearts) and other biographical information were on display in the lobby. Martin said that a permanent exhibit of the items is planned for the Wilson County Veterans Museum in Lebanon.
An honor guard of eight uniformed Marines carried Walker’s casket into the church as the “Marines Hymn” was played on the piano.
Martin, Kathryn Gibson (a Walker niece), Jim McDowell (a Walker great-nephew), Dr. Robert Bone (a Walker cousin) and Fairview Pastor Brandt Waggoner (a Walker cousin by marriage) each spoke at the one-hour funeral service following a prayer from a Navy chaplain.
“There are many Talleys and Walkers shouting in heaven today now that my Uncle Glenn has been brought home,” said Martin, who said that nearly 100 family members were in the audience.
Gibson provided her memories of the family home on North Cumberland Street that welcomed friends and neighbors as if they were relatives.
McDowell, the boys basketball coach at Lebanon High School where Walker was a starter on the football and basketball teams in the mid-1930s, read letters that Walker had sent to his family.
The letters described Walker relaxing by swimming in the Pacific Ocean as well as his pride and affection for his family. He ended each letter – even the one telling of wounds he received at Guadalcanal — with a reminder to his mother: “I am fine; don’t worry about me.”
Bone recalled eating Sunday dinners at the Walker home, greeting Walker with a hug when the Marine was there.
“The cost of freedom is high,” Martin said. “My uncle was killed. He gave his life, but I also saw that cost toward my grandmother and mother (in) how they grieved over the years about losing their brother and son. It gives me so much better appreciation for the men that have served our country so that we could be free.”
Guitarist Josh Hucks sang “Go Rest High on That Mountain” during the service.
About 100 motorcycles driven mostly by veterans arrived at the church about 45 minutes before the service.
“Any time we can honor the memory of a veteran, we will,” said Clarke Trivett, a retired Marine who was one of the four members of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group from Smyrna that attended the funeral.
The final rest
The graveside burial began with the playing of “Amazing Grace” by a bagpipes player and the reading of the 23rd Psalm. It ended with a 21-gun salute and a flyover by four military helicopters.
About 40 family members stood or sat under a tent next to the gravesite where Walker was buried next to his parents.
That family group included about 15 children, including John Gregory, 9, and his brother, Luke Gregory, 7. Both boys wore their Cub Scout uniforms to the ceremony and saluted the casket as the Marines carried it from the hearse.
Arriving home
Three days earlier, several members of Walker’s family and veterans met the plane at the Nashville airport. Walker’s remains were accompanied by a Marine of the same rank and received a law enforcement and motorcade escort to Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet first responders lined up on the Beckwith Road bridge over Interstate 40 and displayed an American flag and flashing lights in honor of Walker. Lebanon first responders copied the gestures at the South Hartmann Drive overpass in Lebanon.
“It just hit you like a wave with the emotions of it. It was the same thing when they began to take my uncle off the plane and seeing his casket for the first time. That was really something to see,” Martin said.
“We were overwhelmed by the response from the Wilson County first responders and the motorcyclists,” said Jill Waggoner, who is Martin’s daughter. “Our family has experienced the loss of Uncle Glenn for 80 years. The way in which he has been honored by our community both validates our loss, but also acknowledges that it was a loss to the community as well.
“Our family loves this community, and it’s also been really fun to experience the way that so many people in Lebanon and Wilson County have partnered with us to make this weekend happen.”
Nearly 100 motorcyclists, most of them military veterans, escorted Walker’s body and family from the airport to Lebanon.
“The least we could do is come out and show our respects and do what we can to help the family,” said Terry Fuqua, one of the motorcyclists in the escort. “When we were in the military, we took an oath, and that oath never expires. That’s the honor we have for past service, present service or whatever you served. We’re there to honor that oath. It’s just an honor for us to be able to come and do this and show our respect.”
Ligon and Bobo co-owner David Brooks said that he and his staff have conducted many military funerals but were especially proud to have a part in this one. Ligon and Bobo handled the funeral arrangements for the Marine believed to have been Walker in 1947.
“Everything went smoothly from our end,” Brooks said. “The process for us started last year and we had a lot of contact with the Defense Department.”
Martin said that one more milestone needs to be reached to complete the journey of two Marines whose only shared experience might have been a battlefield where they were killed.
“Well done and thank you,” Martin answered when asked what he would say to the family of the Marine who had been identified as Walker. “He provided comfort to my family for over 70 years. He stood in the gap for my uncle. I look forward to the day he is reunited with his family so they will be able to experience the joy and closure that we have.”
Wilson Post writer Ken Beck contributed to this report.