Student testing scores across Tennessee, including Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special Schools District, declined last year, according to information from the Tennessee Department of Education.
The year was tough for districts as well as students, teachers and staff with not only COVID, but tornadoes that ripped through Wilson County, heavily damaging West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary schools.
The decline reflects the two educational disruptions that took place during the past 18 months, especially during the 2020-21 school year. Testing took place last year, but the results were not a reflection of teacher performance.
“Although Wilson County showed a decline in the percentage of students scoring On Track and Mastered on the most recent state assessment, we are pleased with the TNReady outcomes considering of the obstacles the district has faced over the last two years,” said Dr. Jennifer Cothron, WCS Deputy Director, Testing and Accountability.
She continued, “Wilson County students showed minimal learning loss after a challenging year dealing with displacement from tornadoes and COVID-19 closures. Our teachers and staff worked tirelessly to ensure that all students in Wilson County received the instruction and support they needed over the course of the last two years."
WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said the “when you take a deeper look at the numbers, there are some encouraging takeaways that I see – under the most severe circumstances that we all experienced. While we performed well in the statewide comparison, we know that it’s all relative to a pandemic year that everyone across the state faced. With that being the case, we’ve got to take what happened, and build off of that.”
The district’s Summer Learning Camps were “a great start in recovering some of the learning loss that took place for many of our students,” he said. “Now that school is back in session, we know that our school administrators, teachers and staffs are working extremely hard to get everyone back to an achievement level that we’ve been fortunate to experience so often in the past.”
LSSD Director Scott Benson said that “LSSD’s data reflects the same decrease in academic proficiency as the rest of the state. This decrease was not unexpected by our district and school leaders proactively began planning programs and interventions to address needs immediately. All employees across the district worked tirelessly all year to mitigate the anticipated learning loss.”
He credited the “hard work and dedication of our administrators, teachers, and staff, a large majority of our students scored in the approaching range in all grade levels with 20 - 30% scoring on track and mastery. The ‘approaching’ students were close to grade level and have minimal gaps in their learning. A small percentage of our students scored in the below grade level range. We are hopeful that our scheduled interventions will support all students in reaching grade-level proficiency.”
The individual student TCAP reports were sent home with students last week. Families interested in viewing their student’s data online may log in to the TCAP Family Portal provided by the Tennessee Department of Education.
“In anticipation of these areas of learning loss, LSSD hosted Summer Learning Camps at all schools in order to get a head start on closing academic gaps throughout the month of June. Qualifying students in kindergarten through 7th grade were invited to participate in Summer Learning Camps across the district.
Students were exposed to high-quality instruction four days a week during the month of June and received targeted academic instruction based on both individual and collective needs. More than 1,000 students across the district participated in summer camps led by our administrators, teachers, and support staff.
The district also received funding for before and after-school tutoring for the 2021-2022 school year. This availability of additional learning opportunities during the school day as well as before and after school provides an intensive support system with the goal of increasing learning outcomes. Benson said district leaders “will continue to use diagnostic assessments to track the progress of our students and provide interventions to ensure students reach the learning goals for their current grade levels.”
Another addition to our toolkit for early intervention in response to learning disruption is the Tennessee Department of Education’s Reading 360 initiative. This extra layer provided by Reading 360 is intended to boost early literacy and promote enhanced reading engagement for grades K-2.
Summer Learning Camps will also be available in LSSD for qualifying students in both June 2022 and June 2023, he said.