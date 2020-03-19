Hutto

Wilson County government buildings will generally be closed to public walk-in access from Thursday, March 19 until further notice because of health concerns. County employees are at work and can be reached by phone, internet, and mail.

The Wilson County Mayor’s Office is available by phone from 8-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday at (615) 444-1383. Wilson County website is https://www.wilsoncountytn.gov.

Frequently called county numbers are:

Mayor Hutto’s Office, (615) 444-1383

County Clerk, (615) 444-0314

Trustee, (615) 444-0894

Veteran’s Affairs, (615) 444-2460

Finance, (615) 443-2630

Human Resources, (615) 466-5138

Planning, (615) 449-2836

Building Codes, (615) 444-3025

Register of Deeds, (615) 443-2611

Property Assessor, (615) 444-8661

Groundwater, (615) 443-2784

Stormwater, (615) 443-2120

Archives, (615) 443-1993

Health Department, (615) 444-5325

WEMA, (615) 449-0256

Landfill, (615) 449-6684

