Wilson County government buildings will generally be closed to public walk-in access from Thursday, March 19 until further notice because of health concerns. County employees are at work and can be reached by phone, internet, and mail.
The Wilson County Mayor’s Office is available by phone from 8-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday at (615) 444-1383. Wilson County website is https://www.wilsoncountytn.gov.
Frequently called county numbers are:
Mayor Hutto’s Office, (615) 444-1383
County Clerk, (615) 444-0314
Trustee, (615) 444-0894
Veteran’s Affairs, (615) 444-2460
Finance, (615) 443-2630
Human Resources, (615) 466-5138
Planning, (615) 449-2836
Building Codes, (615) 444-3025
Register of Deeds, (615) 443-2611
Property Assessor, (615) 444-8661
Groundwater, (615) 443-2784
Stormwater, (615) 443-2120
Archives, (615) 443-1993
Health Department, (615) 444-5325
WEMA, (615) 449-0256
Landfill, (615) 449-6684