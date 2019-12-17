An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Wilson County man on a theft charge.
In October 2018, TBI special agents began investigating an allegation of theft of approximately $60,000 from the Middle Tennessee Tres Dias charity based in Sumner County.
Agents learned that from 2013 through 2016, Jeffrey William Coleman, 52, served as treasurer for the organization and was responsible for collecting money, managing MTTD bank accounts and paying bills. The investigation revealed that during his time as treasurer, Coleman was the individual responsible for the missing funds.
On Dec. 2, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Coleman with one count of theft of property. He was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $10,000 bond.