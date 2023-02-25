Hutto 01

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto delivers his State of the County address and highlights the most valuable assets of the county last Thursday at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.

 XAVIER SMITH

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto highlighted the county’s 2022 successes and achievements during his annual State of the County address Thursday at the Capitol Theatre.

The address is conducted annually by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee.