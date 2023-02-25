Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto highlighted the county’s 2022 successes and achievements during his annual State of the County address Thursday at the Capitol Theatre.
The address is conducted annually by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee.
Hutto said the goal of his address was to introduce the audience to the most valuable assets Wilson County has to offer.
“That’s probably been our goal ever since we took office to be proud that this is where we’re from,” Hutto said. “Many things that we’ve done are about that.”
Hutto delved into many facets of Wilson County including education, public safety, quality of life, industry and business development, roads and transportation, growth and government happenings.
He said the efforts start with each mayor in Wilson County’s three cities – Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness and Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings.
“We do work well together. I’ve enjoyed working with all the mayors,” said Hutto, who said the cities compete against each other in Wilson County.
“We will will compete no question about that, but we put our same jersey on when we go to compete against the other 94 counties,” he said.
Commissioners’ Night at the Capitol Theatre in January was an effort to reiterate the commitment and companionship among elected officials, according to Hutto. The event brought together elected officials and their spouses from across Wilson County for a night of food, games and relaxation without politics.
Hutto also highlighted the county’s likeliest weakest link – roads. He noted county roads not maintained by TDOT sometimes get overlooked when it comes to needed upgrades and changes.
“Road commissions that are all across the state of Tennessee were not designed to build and widen roads. They’re there to resurface and re-stripe and to cut the limbs and stuff off roads,” Hutto said.
He said the county has partnered with Collier for road survey on the roads in Wilson County that need attention as a part of the development of a roadway safety plan for unincorporated areas of the county.
The approximately five-minute survey collects input from residents on the types of projects that should be considered and how proposed recommendations should be prioritized.
Hutto also challenged attendees to focus more on others and their perspectives rather than only looking at themselves.
“That makes us good. We have a lot of people like that in our county. I think that’s what makes us the place to be,” Hutto said.