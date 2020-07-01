The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Wilson County officials to downsize some annual Independence Day celebrations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Lebanon’s show will feature the usual fireworks display held at the James E. Ward Ag Center, but will not include the annual celebration that featured food, live entertainment, bounce houses and exhibits.
“It just wasn’t appropriate at this time,” Mayor Bernie Ash said.
The Lebanon fireworks show is free of charge and spectators are encouraged to watch the display from their vehicles and adhere to social distancing and wearing masks if outside. It is scheduled to begin around 9 p.m.
Ash also said that Gov. Bill Lee’s State of Emergency extension announced Monday will not affect the fireworks show.
Mt. Juliet’s 25-minute fireworks show is scheduled to start around 9 p.m. at the youth baseball and softball fields on Lebanon Road. Parking is $10 per vehicle.
“The display will be a fundraiser for the Mt. Juliet League like last year,” Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said.
Rocky Lee said preliminary plans to include food at the concession stands were dropped because of virus concerns.
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said the fireworks show there is also not affected by the governor’s recent order. He said spectators are encouraged to remain in their cars to watch the show to help social distancing as well.
Watertown will hold its traditional Stars, Stripes and Squirt Guns parade (3 p.m.) and fireworks show (9 p.m.) at Three Forks Community Park, according to Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings.
Jennings said there would be plenty of room along the parade route and at the park for social distancing. He said private fireworks in the park are prohibited.
COUNTY FIREWORKS
Lebanon: fireworks at the James E. Ward Ag Center scheduled to begin around 9 p.m. No admission charge.
Mt. Juliet: Youth baseball and softball fields on Lebanon Road near N. Mt. Juliet Road. Scheduled to begin around 9 p.m. Parking is $10 per vehicle.
Watertown: Stars, Stripes and Squirt Guns parade will be held at 3 p.m. Fireworks show at Three Forks Community Park at 9 p.m. No admission charge.