Wilson County leaders urged residents to be patient with the state-mandated reappraisal process after property assessment change notices were delivered this month.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Wilson County commissioners said they want residents to understand the reappraisal process. The county leaders said they’ve received numerous calls and emails from residents concerned about increased property tax payments.
Some residents believe the property assessment change notice signified an increase in property tax payments, which county leaders said would likely not be the case for most residents in Wilson County.
Wilson County Property Assessor Stephen Goodall said the state-mandated reappraisal occurs every five years and is intended to bring property values to current market values.
“This process eliminates inequities that happen over time by changes in the real estate market,” said Goodall, who said the process starts with property assessments.
The property value is an estimate of value gathered by the appraiser, then compared that property to recent sales of similar properties located as close to the subject property as possible. Property owners are then notified of change in property values through assessment change notices, which started being delivered to county residents in early May.
“These notices are not tax bills. They are just notification that taxpayers’ property assessment values have changed due to current sales data and market conditions, as required by law,” Goodall said.
The “Certified Tax Rate” law requires the new tax rate be adjusted to produce no more revenue than the prior year, minus any new construction improvements during that prior year from the tax base, according to Goodall.
Goodall noted, however, that higher values during reappraisal does not automatically mean higher taxes.
“The law requires the counties and cities to reexamine property tax rates after a reappraisal to make sure higher taxable values do not automatically result in a tax increase,” he said.
In Wilson County, the county property tax rate is 2.51 prior to the 2021 certified tax rate determination. In order to maintain neutral revenue, the Wilson County Commission would need to lower the county rate to offset increased property values.
Governments in Wilson County typically approve their annual tax rate with the passage of their annual budget, and some commissioners indicated the body would likely approve the revenue-neutral tax rate this year.
“If the budget will require an increase — tax raise — above the certified rate — the revenue-neutral rate — the governing body must publish notice of a public hearing on whether to exceed the certified rate, and then may proceed to adopt an actual tax rate after the hearing,” Goodall said.
The Wilson County Commission sets the property tax rate for Wilson County, while city councils set the property tax rate in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown. They are typically approved in meetings from June to September.
County leaders said some residents could pay more following the appraisals, but payments should remain relatively the same and noted there are steps for people who believe they were appraised incorrectly.
“Any property owner who believes that the classification or value assigned to their property is incorrect has the right to appeal that assessment and be heard regarding their opinion of value,” Goodall said. “Many times, a phone call or visit to the Assessor of Property Office can clear up administrative errors or answer questions an owner may have about how the value was developed.”
For more information, go to wilsonassessor.com.