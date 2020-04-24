The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee announced additional grants last week to Wilson County nonprofits and organizations helping victims affected by the tornadoes last month.
The Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund advisory committee approved the latest round of grants focused on immediate relief efforts — food, shelter, basic necessities, and direct cash assistance.
To date, 93 grants to 83 Middle Tennessee organizations have been deployed from the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, totaling more than $3 million ($3,009,100).
The latest round of grants to Wilson County are:
- ïCollege Hills Church of Christ ($2,500) to assist Lebanon families requesting support for food, clothing, housing and short-term financial assistance following the tornado.
- ïInspiritus (formerly Lutheran Social Services, $30,000) to provide direct service to Middle Tennessee families impacted by the tornado, including but not limited to the coordination of over 24,000 volunteer hours supporting with home debris removal, and valuable item search and salvage across Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties.
- ïMJ4Hope ($30,000) to provide direct financial assistance to families affected in the Mt. Juliet community and in the west side of Lebanon, who had damage to their home caused by the tornado.
- ïWilson County Civic League, Inc. ($15,000) to provide direct financial assistance to families in Lebanon directly impacted by the tornado.