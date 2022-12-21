Ask DeAnna Reed, wife of blow mold collector Tim Reed, about the illuminating host of old plastic holiday figures that begin congregating on their Wilson County front lawn every year in early November, and she quickly will inform you that her mate, aka Griswold, “is the Christmas guru here.”
As for the myriad of characters, she says, “He knows every single one of them.”
From now through the day after Christmas, their landscape will be jam-packed with an incredible assortment of Noel-related figures that includes five Nativity sets, 20 Santas, reindeer, snow men, angels, nutcrackers, elves, candy canes, gingerbread men, polar bears, teddy bears, toy soldiers, penguins, candles, churches, schoolhouses, dogs and a mailbox for letters bound for the North Pole as well as cartoon characters The Grinch, Snoopy, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
Tim, the choreographer behind this immobile menagerie of colorful, extruded plastic pieces, says, “I have 220 total. I always loved them as a kid and would see them in the Sears catalog and in peoples’ yards but never could afford to have them. Once I bought that first one it became an addiction. They take me back to my childhood.
“I got my first one, the Nativity scene of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus, at Kmart in 1991. They’ve been around since the ’50s, ’60s and early ’70s when they became popular. As an adult I got hooked on ’em,” said the collector of these hard-shell plastic forms.
“The oldest one I have is a Santa Claus, probably from the ’50s. I had a snowman from the ’50s, but the plastic deteriorates. He busted,” said Reed, who started this lawn-decorating tradition in 2005 with about 10 blow molds.
The start of the collection
The Reeds have been married for 32 years and reside in the southeast corner of Wilson County, about half a mile from the Cannon County line and two miles from DeKalb County. They grew up in Auburntown and graduated from Cannon County High School in the mid-1980s and have three daughters, Janna, Alayna and Adrianna, and two grandkids, Olivia and Reed.
Tim works with an outdoor maintenance crew at Nissan, and Deanna, a retired Auburntown Elementary School math teacher, operates Tootsie’s Tots, a daycare center, beside the park in Auburntown with her daughter Janna.
Tim discovered most of the molds at yard sales and flea markets and on Facebook Market Place, but also keeps an eagle eye out for them as he drives around Middle Tennessee.
“I found a lot of them in the trash. People threw them away. When I worked for the city of Murfreesboro, I found them sitting on the sides of the roads by trash cans. I probably found 25 or 30 like that,” he said.
His favorite figure?
“My Snoopy,” said Tim. “I’ve got five different Snoopys. It took me almost five years to get them. They were made in the early ’80s exclusively for Kmart.”
He carries the host of colorful characters outside the day after Halloween.
“I don’t line them up until Thanksgiving weekend. It takes me two or three Saturdays to get everything done. I bring them back in right after Christmas,” Reed said of the blow molds, most of which stand 3 feet high. His tallest hits 5 feet.
“There were six different American companies that made them back in the day. Now only one is making them. Most of them were made up North (not the North Pole, mind you). These were not very popular in the South. I have to hunt to find them,” said Tim.
The figures are created by blasting hot air into hollow plastic molds which transforms them into three-dimensional shapes. The colorfully painted molds then are inserted with lights so they will glow at night.
It had been rumored that a few years back DeAnna kidnapped one of his figures to see how long it would be before he noticed.
She puts the record straight, saying, “I did not do it. We were at gender reveal for my daughter’s soon-to-born baby, and (former Auburn School principal) Melinda Crook asked me if Tim would miss one. I said, ‘Oh, yeah.’ She said, ‘I’m gonna try.’
“She came by that night and took one, and it took him a couple of days before he said, ‘Somebody got one of my blow molds.’ He was upset. I laughed and told him I knew where it was. He knew out of all of his blow molds that it was Snoopy.”
The ‘Griswold’ effect
Crook was also the one to nickname Tim as “Griswold,” which has rubbed off on DeAnna and their daughters who call him that around Christmas. No word on whether sons-in-law Ryan Womack (Janna’s mate) and Nick Vassar (Alayna’s mate) refer to Tim by that moniker.
The nickname honors the Chevy Chase character who had extensive holiday decorations in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Most of the time, Tim’s family is supportive of his habit, and on occasion they will find a Yuletide figure for him.
“He’s got the girls on the lookout all the time,” said DeAnna. “They’ll text him when they find one because they know I’m the tightwad of the family. I have gotten him two or three but never as Christmas gifts. He has to have them before Christmas.
“He has said that as soon as he passes the kids are gonna have a big yard sale out here and sell them for little or nothing.”
Tim, when quizzed if the Christmas decorations inside the house compared to what bedecks the front lawn, described it as “a little more low key. If you come into my house, it’s Peanuts figures in one room and our family Christmas tree in the living room.”
DeAnna clarifies the indoor holiday decor, saying, “That’s his Snoopy Tree in the den with all Peanuts characters. In our living room we have a tree with (mostly personalized) ornaments from every year we’ve been married.”
Often this time of year, the Reeds have motorists who notice the lighted figures and will stop for a closer inspection.
“They love ’em,” said Tim. “I’ve seen people out here on Saturday mornings, and they let their little kids walk out among them. The kids enjoy the Santas the most.”
By the way, the Reeds have pet rabbits, a cat, an indoor dog and two outdoor dogs, German shepherds named Garcia and Rossi.
Tim is pleased to share that the plastic Christmas figures are making a comeback and said, “Lowe’s, Walmart, Home Depot and Big Lots all had blow molds for sale this year.”
In the meantime, this ever-vigilant Christmas guru is still on the prowl and confessed, “I’ve never stopped. I collect them 12 months out of the year.”