Today

Cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.