Wilson County residents can expect the increased sales tax rate to start this summer following the passage of a resolution earlier this month to increase the tax by half a cent.
More than 12,500 residents voted in favor of increasing the county’s local sales tax rate from 9.25 percent to 9.75 percent during this month’s election, with a large part of the increase going to Wilson County for teacher salary increases.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the increase will likely take effect in June, with Wilson County Schools being able to use collections in its August budget. Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker said the teacher salary raises would begin with the 2020-2021 school year.
The annual salary increases include: $1,000 for teachers with five or less years of experience; $2,000 for teachers with six to 10 years of experience; $3,000 for teachers with 11 to 15 years or experience; $4,000 for teachers with 16 to 20 years of experience and $5,000 for teachers with 21 or more years of experience.
Barker said “all certified staff, with the exception of assistant principals, principals, coordinators, directors, supervisors, deputy directors and director of schools would receive the raise.”
Purchases made in Wilson County will increase 5 cents for every $10 spent, or 50 cents on every $100 purchase.
Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said his estimate is that the education portion of the increase should bring in $5.2 million during the next fiscal year. Per state law, the education portion is one-half of the one-half cent increase, and the remainder will go to the cities where the tax is spent.
Lebanon is set to receive about $2.7 million, Mt. Juliet will receive about $2.3 million and Watertown will stand to get about $44,000 a year in additional tax revenues.
Wilson County Schools’ Deputy Director Mickey Hall said that the expenses for the teacher raises will be approximately $5.3 million. The excess money for the raises will be part of the budget process,
The Lebanon Special School District will receive approximately $900,000 annually from the increase.
Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said that “I can assure our Wilson County taxpayers that their investment in our teachers will bring a significant return on that investment as they continue to provide a quality education for each and every student. I am thankful and grateful to the citizens of Wilson County for validating and recognizing our incredible teachers."