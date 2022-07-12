The Wilson County Board of Education voted to approve the construction contract with R.G. Anderson of Nashville for the rebuilding of West Wilson Middle School. The school was destroyed during the March 3, 2020 tornado that also destroyed Stoner Creek Elementary School. SCES is currently being built and is expected to open in the fall.
The contract, which was discussed at the district’s May 16 special called meeting, is for $51.3 million. The tentative start date for the construction is in August.
The Wilson County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to approve a resolution for bonds for the construction of WWMS, as well as money for land purchases for future schools, to be issued for $57 million and not to exceed $60 million. The county will issue and sell bonds for Wilson County to fund those costs.
Also at the WCS meeting, Dr. Jennifer Cothron, deputy director of testing and accountability, gave a brief overview of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing results.
Cothron said she looked at all of the districts in the state with a student population of 4,000 or more. She said she was pleased with the results. In grades 3 through 8, in English Language Arts, WCS ranked third. They also ranked third in grades 3 through 8 math.
On the high school level, the district ranked third in algebra, geography, and algebra II. In English I and II, as well as biology, the district ranked second. Cothron said that the data shows that some students who were previously in a lower level moved up to a higher level.
For ninth-grade English I and II, the data showed that the results are highest they have ever been prior to the pandemic, including when WCS was named an exemplary district, she said.
Also, science and math in all grade levels are above where they were prior to the pandemic. Math gains were in the upper-level, exceeding levels from the previous years.
In subgroups, such as English as a Second Language, the data trends the same as the data in the area where all groups are counted. Students with disabilities data also shows gains, Cothron said.
Also at the meeting, the board voted to approve a statement, rebuking statements about teachers by Larry Arnn, the president of Michigan’s Hillsdale College. Arnn recently stated at a private event that public school teachers come from the “dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges.”
The board voted unanimously to affirm their belief that “teachers are professionals whose work requires specialized knowledge and skills and attention to the many needs of our students to be successful. We further condemn the failure of Gov. (Bill) Lee to rebuke Mr. Arnn for his comments and request the elected representatives and senators for Wilson County condemn his comments, as well,” which was an amended motion made by board member Carrie Pfeiffer.
In other business, the board approved changes to a number of policies during the meeting. Among the policies changed were the ones for charter schools, nepotism, threat assessment, interscholastic athletics, visitors to the school, final examinations and physicals and immunizations. Those were unanimously passed on a first reading and will require a second reading before becoming an amended policy.
They voted unanimously to retire the Families First Coronavirus Response Act policy, which offered paid sick leave for up to two weeks, if the employee is unable to work due to COVID-19. The policy also included expanded FMLA leave for reasons associated with COVID such as childcare.
The board also unanimously approved the purchase of playground equipment for Mt. Juliet Elementary School.