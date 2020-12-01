In order to maintain traditional, in-school learning, Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright announced Monday night that all students and staff in grades kindergarten through fifth grade will be required to wear a face covering or shield.
The WCS board voted unanimously to approve Wright’s recommendation.
The requirement took effect Wednesday Dec. 2 and will be discussed at the WCS board meeting on Jan. 11.
Students in grades 6 through 12 have been required to wear a mask since the beginning of the school year, Wright said. Pre-K students are not covered by the new mask requirement.
Wright said that the number of COVID, and COVID-related cases have doubled since the Nov. 2 board meeting.
“Last month, (WCS Health Services Supervisor Chuck Whitlock) said that there had been 300 cases up to that point,” Wright said. “At of 4 p.m. today, that number has doubled. It’s up to 628 cases.”
Wright said that as of Monday’s meeting, 253 new COVID cases had been reported. On Monday alone, there were 145 staff absences, and 18 positions were not filled.
She added that by not requiring elementary school students to wear masks, the district has contradicted what scientists have recommended.
Wright said that teachers will allow for breathing breaks as long as the student can socially distance during that time. The masks will not be required when students are in physical education class, at recess, and while at lunch, as long as the students are social distancing.
“Masks are important because social distancing is not always an option,” she said, adding that the longer the system remains on a traditional model without masks, the more it becomes possible that students will have to learn remotely.
“We need to do what we can so we can stay in school,” Wright said. “If they would wear the masks, that would at least minimize the risks. If that’s what it takes for their children to remain in school, they have to be able to wear a face covering when in the classrooms. It has to also be reasonable.”
Wright said that if the COVID rate within the schools does not get better, the district would return to a hybrid model. That would have students going to school two days a week on an A/B schedule and remote learning the other days. She added that the district needed to see a slowing of the exposure rate.
Masks and face shields will also be available for the students at the individual schools, she added.
WCS Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson tried to get Wright to commit to a way to enforce the mask policy, particularly when parents are opposed to mask mandates and refuse to force their children to wear one at school. She said that over the next three weeks, the students can get used to wearing the masks and the entire plan will be discussed at the Jan. 11 meeting.
Students learning remotely
Mt. Juliet High School students in grades 9 through 12 will be learning remotely through Dec. 11. Students are scheduled to return to hybrid learning the week of Dec. 14. Students from West Wilson Middle School who are attending MJHS are not affected and returned to hybrid learning on Nov. 30.
Wilson Central High School students are also learning remotely through Dec. 11. They are scheduled to return to in-school, traditional learning on Dec. 14.
“The reason for this change in learning is due to an increasing number of students and staff affected by COVID-19, and out of the extreme caution for keeping our school community healthy,” said WCS spokesman Bart Barker.
LSSD closures
The Lebanon Special School District has announced that even though the students across the district are learning on an A/B schedule, certain classrooms – and one school – will remain in quarantine and learning remotely.
Last week, the district announced that a kindergarten and fourth grade class at Sam Houston Elementary; a first, third, fourth and fifth grade class at Coles Ferry Elementary; and a fifth-grade class at Castle Heights Elementary are learning remotely at this time. A fifth-grade class at Sam Houston is to be quarantined as a precaution.
Students at Byars Dowdy Elementary are learning remotely, according to LSSD director Scott Benson.