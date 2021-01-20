Wilson County Schools students in kindergarten through fifth grade will transition to a Traditional Learning schedule beginning Monday, Jan. 25 while students in grades 6-12 will remain on the Hybrid Learning scheduled, the district announced Wednesday.
The Traditional Learning schedule has students in the school buildings each weekday. The Hybrid Learning schedule has students going to class in the school buildings two days per week on alternate days.
The 6-12 grade students have been on a Hybrid plan this week after starting the semester with a Remote Learning plan.
The announcement from the district said that if an individual school becomes too difficult to staff or illnesses cause a significant amount of absences, then the district would highly consider placing that individual school on a Remote Teaching and Learning schedule for a minimal two week period.
As a friendly reminder to everyone, all parking lots at our schools have been made available as hotspots for internet services. Please take advantage of this additional support if you are having trouble with reliable internet access at home. Also, should you have any questions about classwork or assignments, then please contact your child’s teacher(s).