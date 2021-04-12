Stoner Creek Elementary School students will again attend school on their campus next August when the 2021-22 school year begins.
The Wilson County Board of Education voted Monday night to rent, on a two-year lease, 20 portable buildings to place on what WCS Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright calls a “village.”
Each of the portable will house two classrooms and 20 students will attend school in each classroom. That will allow for 800 students to attend the school over the next two years. Each will be secured to the ground.
Stoner Creek and adjacent West Wilson Middle School were damaged by a tornado in March of 2020. Students have been attending classes this academic year at Mt. Juliet Middle School, Mt. Juliet High School and Green Hill High School. The condition of the site has not changed since the day the tornado hit because of a stalemate between the district and its insurance company.
Monday night, the board met with its attorney, Mike Jennings, for 90 minutes in executive session before returning and voting unanimously to accept Travelers Insurance’s offer of $53.7 million to demolish the damaged parts of each school and rebuild them.
Wright made the recommendation for the portable trailer plan. Board member Jamie Farough made it a motion. It was seconded by board member Linda Armistead and was approved unanimously.
Wright said that many options were looked at for relocating students from Mt. Juliet Middle, which has housed kindergarten through sixth grade students this year. The “explosive growth,” especially of seventh grade classes, is one of the reasons for the move to portables.
West Wilson Middle and Mt. Juliet Middle sixth and seventh grade classes will be held at Mt. Juliet Middle. West Wilson Middle eighth grade classes will be held at Mt. Juliet High and Mt. Juliet Middle eighth grade classes will be held at Green Hill High.
In addition to the classrooms, there will be restrooms built and all of the portables will be located near the Stoner Creek gym, which is still usable Wright said.
That will not only give the students a place to have physical education classes but also will serve as both administrative offices and a teacher work area. The school’s playground is expected to be rebuilt before school begins in the summer.
“The idea will not only give them their identity of being back on campus but will allow the students to watch their campus being rebuilt,” Wright said, adding that the district’s plan is to have the damaged areas to be demolished before school begins in August.
Jennings said, “a lot of people are excited about some type of solution coming down the road to replace those schools. We’ve waited a long time. It’s taken a while to get here, but I feel good about where we are.”
The board accepted Travelers Insurance’s offer of $53,747,077.31. Jennings said there have been numerous discussions over the past two weeks about the settlement of the claim. While the district could have taken Travelers to court over the matter, that could have taken two more years to settle.
The board voted unanimously to accept the offer, knowing that after each of the school projects are bid, the district can apply for FEMA money due to the situation being caused by a tornado.
“I think they should offer more money, but in any insurance dispute, it reaches the point whether it is worth it to risk going through litigation. The schools have been down long enough, through no fault of anybody here,” Jennings said.
Farough made a motion to begin the West Wilson Middle demolition of the damaged parts and at the same time, the demolition of the damaged parts of Stoner Creek, as well as the rebuilding of the school. The West Wilson Middle rebuild will begin as soon as Stoner Creek is complete. Board member Kimberly McGee seconded the motion.
That measure was also approved unanimously.