The Wilson County Schools board of education discussed at the board’s workshop last Thursday night the parameters for the interviewing of the candidates for the next director of schools. The discussion lasted nearly an hour.
Among the items discussed were the ways the candidates would be scored by the board members and how they would narrow the list of 12 applicants down to the top 5.
Board member Jon White said that he had never been in a situation where all of the candidates could see each other’s interviews. That would allow the candidates to hear all of the questions before they were interviewed and could give the final interviewees the opportunity to prepare their answers.
“I would want to be (the last interviewee), not the first” he said.
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said that the meetings are open and “that’s a chance you have to take.” However, he did note that not every candidate will want to watch the other candidates’ interviews.
WCS Human Resources Director Rebecca Owens gave board a list which includes those who are not qualified, and which candidates did not follow the instructions for applying. That will help the board narrow the list down, she said.
White said that, after the discussion, he believes the board “is on the right track” to narrowing the candidates down to the top 5.
Few people attended the four community meetings last week at county high schools, White said, noting that fewer than 50 attended all four meetings.
The interviews for the top 5 and top 2 candidates will be livestreamed, Owens said.
The contract for the current director, Dr. Donna Wright, expires on June 30.
Graduation information
Graduations at the five Wilson County High Schools will take place on the respective school’s campuses this year, as opposed to off-campus venues, as schools have in the past.
The decision, made by Wright, was discussed during the WCS board workshop.
Wright said that the district will allow $5,000 for each high school to conduct its graduation ceremonies. In the past, the individual schools would pay for their own costs. Some schools hosted ceremonies at other locations such as Murphy Center on the MTSU campus in Murfreesboro.
Wright said that she recommends the district continue paying for the graduation ceremonies. The dates and times of the ceremonies are located on the WCS website.
MJHS tennis courts name
A letter from MJHS principal Beverly Sharpe proposed that the MJHS tennis courts be named for Mike Hurley, a 21-year volunteer with the MJHS tennis team.
“Mike Hurley pours his heart and soul into each individual player on the tennis team, no matter the player's skill level. He has led the team to many victories, but what's more important is how the players remember him,” Sharpe wrote. “As players leave Mt. Juliet, they forever remember the impact Mike Hurley had on their lives. It is only fitting that we too recognize him for the countless hours he has spent at Mount Juliet High School, shaping the tennis program and leading the student participants to be respectful and honorable citizens as well as outstanding tennis player.”
Budget amendments
Two budget amendments were offered to the board for consideration. Michael Smith, WCS Finance Director, reviewed the amendments for the board.
WCS paid sick and vacation pay to former WCS Finance Director Mickey Hall, who retired in December. One amendment adjusts the budget to reflect those payments and to correct salaries in Finance and the “maintenance of plant” budget.
A second amendment adjusted the budget by correcting accounts that were under budgeted or budgeted in the wrong account. New expenditures include additional maintenance cost for vocational education, graduation, and other costs under budgeted amounts. This budget amendment will not affect the WCS fund balance.