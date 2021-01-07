Weather Alert

...Snowfall Accumulations Possible Tonight into Friday Morning... For locations less than one thousand feet in elevation across Cumberland Plateau Region and just west of it, total snowfall accumulation amounts will range from around one quarter of an inch up to one inch. For mid state locations west of this area, total snowfall accumulation amounts will range from a trace up to a quarter of an inch. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued earlier this morning for locations around and above one thousand feet elevation across Cumberland Plateau Region where one to two inches of snowfall, with isolated locations up to three inches, will be possible.