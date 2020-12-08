Wilson County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Management Steve Spencer spoke to the Wilson County Board of Education during a work session Monday night about the school district's safety plan, a presentation initiated after an incident at Green Hill High School.
Spencer spoke about the process the district went through over the years to update the plan, how administrators work with Spencer on the plan and how WCS works with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown police departments to ensure the plan is carried out.
Along with Spencer was WCSO Capt. Scott Moore, who once had been an SRO himself; Capt. Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department and Sgt P.J. Hardy with the Lebanon Police Department. The City of Watertown did not have an officer who could attend the meeting.
The work session was initiated after an incident last month at Green Hill High School when an adult posed as a young person and entered a classroom.
Spencer is a former division chief over planning of the Wilson Emergency Management Agency and came to WCS in 2014. He said that integral to the plan is the fact that every school within WCS has at least one School Resource Officer (SRO).
“I want to thank you for your interest in our school safety plan,” Spencer told the board. “And the opportunity to speak to this board of the aspects of our plan in regards to development and organization, and maintenance and training.”
He said that when he was hired, his initial order of business was to look at the district’s plans.
“I found that every school had a plan, but they were not consistent,” he said. “They did not roll into a larger plan on the district level.”
After creating a crisis-planning team, he used the emergency management fundamental concepts to design a new plan that was consistent at both the district and school level. It also transitioned into a county plan, and ultimately, a state plan.
The concepts involve prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery, Spencer said.
“The next step was to do a threat assessment of the natural, technological and human-made threats which could impact Wilson County Schools,” he said, adding with that in mind, he developed a master plan.
To develop the master plan, he brought in local emergency organizations, administrative staff from the WCS Administrative Training Complex (also known as the central office), and handpicked principals from the elementary, middle and high school levels.
From those people, the emergency planning committee was formed. The committee reviewed case studies from events in other school districts across the United States “and we reviewed the best practices,” he said.
A master plan was built and people at each school were chosen for each emergency management crisis for that particular school. An assistant principal at each school serves as the incident commander. The principal for a school where an event happened would serve alongside Spencer.
On the district level, there is a team established to respond to incidents at a particular school, he noted. That team involved each department including transportation, maintenance, school nurses, the WCS spokesman and technology.
A team within the ATC was also created to help with reuniting children with parents, if a particular campus had to be evacuated. Health and Human Services Director Scott Whitlock leads that team.
There are several predetermined sites around the county and the set up would be complete within an hour of the incident. The ATC would be the headquarters for any incident which would occur.
At the beginning of a traditional school year, the plan would be reviewed by all participants, “so they could be ready on day one,” he said.
Staff from the WCSO conducts safety and vulnerability checks around each school, Spencer said.
“We’re looking for weaknesses in our perimeter security, camera coverage and other factors in securing our buildings,” he said. In addition, in conjunction with WCS leaders and public safety organizations, the district has conducted two full-scale exercises since 2015.
Spencer said the plan is a “living document and is meant to address, natural, technological and human-made threats. It Is trained in every school, with every school drill.” He added that all public safety organizations, including WEMA, law enforcement, fire and ambulance service are partners in the plan.
Moore warned the public that anyone on campus who does not belong on the campus will be prosecuted. He also added that he could not give details about the incident at GHHS because the case is expected to go through the legal system.
Details of the security plan was not released.