The three new Wilson County School board members each have children that attend WCS schools citing that as one of the main reasons that they ran for the board positions.
Kimberly McGee, who was elected to the school board in 2018, also has a child in the school system.
WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said that she appreciates the new makeup of the board.
“I love it (having parents on the board),” said Wright, whose contract is set to expire next June. “The board can see things through a different set of lenses now. I always stress to all of the new board members to represent all of the children. I think this new board will be special in that way.”
Zone 1 representative Carrie Pfeiffer has “three kids in the school system, and they are definitely the reason I ran, seeing their experiences and the things that we have struggled with as a family within the school system. And just wanting the best education possible for them, and as well as all of the other kids in the school system.”
“My experience as a teacher was also a big part of why I ran,” she said. “Being able to speak as a voice for all of those co-workers that I’ve had over the years and understand that challenges that they face was important.”
She said while she expects to learn about the many aspects of being a board member, there “are things that are challenges, that I would like to take on in the next six months. We’re still faced with the reality of education in the world of COVID-19. There will definitely be challenges and actions that we have to take there, but we can’t let the rest of the educational program be forgotten in the midst of that challenge either.”
Jon White
Zone 3 representative Jon White has eight children in WCS schools.
“I’ve been passionate about kids and education from way back in corporate America,” White said. “When we learned that our board member was not going to run for re-election, my wife and I were talking about the state of the school system. I’ve been looking for my next engagement from a service to the community standpoint.”
He said his goal is the “make sure the people of Zone 3, the parents, the students, the teachers, are equally represented. I want to make sure we have transparency and how we make that transparency. I also want to make sure we have a plan in the county.
“I think a key role of the board is to make sure the leadership team is marching toward that plan. You don’t get lost in the day-to-day and you don’t get lost in the tactical. You also have to look toward the strategic.”
Kimberly McGee
Zone 6 representative Kimberly McGee has one child still in the WCS system.
She said, “my children played a major role in my reason for running for school board. In the area that we live our community has had to endure a rezoning every couple of years and over the past 13 years that my children have attended WCS, we have been rezoned five times.
“It was during a community meeting for the latest rezoning that I made the decision to run for school board. I knew many in my community would be going through the same thing, so I wanted to be the catalyst that spoke for change. However, I am passionate about many other topics; SPED, teacher retention, transportation, standardized testing and technology.”
When she ran for the school board, she said she “did not spend any money on a campaign, advertising or signs. I walked the neighborhoods in Zone 6 and spoke to constituents. I listened to their concerns and let them know I would be a voice and an advocate ‘if elected.’ My decisions, comments and questions are a direct result of the feedback I receive daily from constituents.”
Jamie Farough
Zone 7 representative Jamie Farough has two children in WCS schools and said that, “I ran for school board because over time I hadn’t been happy with some of the decisions that have been made. I saw that some parents weren’t happy, and teachers weren’t happy. I’ve always taught my kids that if they’re not happy, instead of complaining, do something. That’s kind of what led to this. OK, it’s time to do something.”
Even before she decided to run, she had been talking with people about WCS.
“It got to the point that people weren’t reaching out to their board members anymore,” she said. “They didn’t feel heard anymore and they just didn’t bother talking to them anymore. I want to encourage parents, first of all, to be involved. Whether it’s reaching out to the board members or coming to the meetings.
“I want to establish some relationships among teachers and the principals. … (I also) want to spend time in schools, which is not always something that has been done.”