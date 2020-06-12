A Wilson County Schools staff member has filed a sexual harassment complaint with the board’s ethics committee against WCS board member Wayne McNeese.
The staff member filed the complaint May 28 and alleges that McNeese “asked (her) for ‘a tongue kiss’ in front of (McNeese’s wife, Pam, and WCS employees Brittany Bills and Kristy Groce). I was startled and told him to go away.”
The Wilson Post’s policy is not to publish the name of a possible victim in a sexual harassment claim.
The staff member says the incident happened May 4 after the school board meeting. In a telephone interview on Friday, June 12, McNeese says that she made an initial inappropriate comment to him.
“After the board meeting had ended, I took a document to Mr. McNeese at his station,” the staff member wrote in the complaint. “He was talking with (board members and ethics committee members) Mike Gwaltney and Chad Karl. At that time, he said to me ‘I'm still waiting on that tongue kiss’ and I said, ‘Wayne you are going to get yourself fired.’ ”
She requested in the complaint that McNeese “be removed from his seat on the Board of Education. This type of character goes against everything we stand for as a school system and would not be tolerated in any setting. I feel that this is clearly an abuse of power.”
McNeese said she told him if he resigned from the school board, she would drop the complaint. He said he told her he was not going to resign from the board.
The ethics committee — board members Linda Armistead, Bill Robinson and Kimberly McGee — is scheduled to review the complaint on Wednesday, June 17 at 6 p.m. at the Central Office, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon. The meeting will be shown live online and will be open to the public to attend.
In the telephone interview on Friday, McNeese said “it obviously didn’t happen like she said it happened. (At a meeting in April, she) asked me asked if I did social distancing. I said, ‘no not really.’ She said, ‘I want to give you a hug.’ ”
At the next meeting, McNeese said he jokingly told the staff member, “ ‘I don’t know about a hug. What about a kiss or something?’ After the meeting, I was talking with Mike and Chad and (she) was bringing me papers I didn’t get. I said something else to her. I don’t remember saying what she said I said. At the time, neither did Chad or Mike.”
McNeese said that on May 8, the staff member called him, “saying this and that. I didn’t know what it was about. At that point she lashes out at me about what I said. I didn’t know she was upset.”
McNeese said he called Gwaltney and Karl on May 10 and McNeese said that “neither one of them could remember what I said.”
Now, he alleges, “I think it’s political to get me out of the race or to get me beat in the race. That’s my honest opinion. All she had to say was that she didn’t appreciate it. It was a joke. I didn’t mean to offend anybody. How can I sexually offend anyone with one word? I’m just going to quit joking around.”
McNeese is running for re-election in Zone 1. The election will take place Aug. 6.
Pam McNeese said she agrees with her husband’s comments, stating that he and the staff member exchanged a hug, “just like they have for 20-plus years.”
She said that at the May board meeting, “Wayne asked her if she was still not social distancing and her answer was that she was not. Wayne said, ‘it’s not a kiss, but that was OK.’ (She) waved him off and said, ‘quit being silly and go away.’
“Had any man even attempted to say anything to me in the way (she) is saying Wayne did, I would have called him on it right then. Or, if it were really bad, I may have smacked his jaws.”
Pam said that on May 8, she contacted the staff member and asked her “to make me understand what she thought had happened. She told me to talk to Wayne and that she was a victim in all this.”