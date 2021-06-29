The Wilson County Board of Education approved a list of 11 jobs within the system that are being abolished for the 2021-22 school year.
One of the jobs is a seventh-grade position at Mt. Juliet Middle School. Board member Jamie Farough was concerned about why that position was being abolished at the school that has “the largest population in the school system.”
WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said the abolished positions were “ancillary” basic core education classes such as math and science.
WCS Human Resources Director Rebecca Owens said the cuts were based on incoming populations and the positions were no longer needed at those particular schools.
Another position abolished was the virtual school principal. That position is not needed because the virtual school will be housed with Barry Tatum Academy and the BTA principal would oversee the virtual school.
The measure passed 6-0 with board member Kimberly McGee absent.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a revised budget after the Wilson Count Commission approved several requests on the WCS needs list at its meeting June 21.
WCS Finance Director Michael Smith said the commission agreed to give the school system half a penny on the tax rate to fund the four new maintenance positions.
The commission also funded the 5% raise for the classified staff, which includes Education Assistants, Kids’ Club personnel, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and others who are not certified employees. The commission agreed to pay two debt obligations that WCS is paying now and that freed up enough money to give the raises.
After speaking with Wright, incoming WCS director Jeff Luttrell, Smith and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, WCS Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson announced that the county will pay $1 million a year for three years, and $600,000 in a fourth year to catch up with the employees’ insurance fund. The payment was not made last year due to financial constraints.
“I was concerned about the insurance fund and where we are with that, but after discussions today, with Michael (Smith), Dr. Wright Mr. Luttrell and Mayor Hutto, I think we’ve got that worked out,” Tomlinson said. “We’ve come to an agreement we all can live with.”
The commission agreed to fund additional classroom space when the West Wilson Middle School bids come in and will borrow money for a portion of the school system’s roofing program, which will replace roofs on the schools over a number of years.
The commission also agreed to fund an additional land purchase for a future elementary school, Smith said.
The budget changes were minimal, Smith said. Monies coming from sales tax, mixed drink tax and property tax revenues is estimated to be up 8% over the 2020-21 fiscal year.
State grants, such as Basic Education Program funding, are expected to be down 2%. Part of the reason for the lower amount of funding is that the BEP monies are based on a system’s ability to pay its bills. Because WCS has been in a good fiscal shape, the monies from the state have decreased.
Federal grants, at this time, are expected to be 54% less than the last fiscal year, when the school system received money from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief act. Should more funding come from the federal government, then the percentage would drop.
“I think we’ve got a good budget and when you see one of your county commissioners, thank them for what they’d done because we have got a good budget,” said Tomlinson.
The budget passed 6-0 with McGee absent.
The board also approved, 6-0, to offer the early retirement incentive to those personnel whose positions have been eliminated. That extends that program to educators beyond the deadline, which was in January. Those taking the incentive still have to qualify in other areas, Wright said.