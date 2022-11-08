Wilson County Schools board member Larry Tomlinson wore a University of Georgia football jersey during Monday’s meeting. Tomlinson and board member Joseph Padilla agreed last week that the fan of the losing team in the Georgia-Tennessee football game would wear the winning team’s jersey at the meeting.
The Wilson County Schools board approved a one-year extension for Director Jeff Luttrell’s contract through Nov. 6, 2026, at its monthly meeting Monday night.
The contract extension was approved 6-1. Joseph Padilla, who was elected to the board in August and represents part of Mt. Juliet, was the only “no” vote. The contract does not include a salary increase. Luttrell had previously said he was not requesting a salary increase. He is paid $170,000 per year, according to the revised contract.
The board approved Luttrell’s annual evaluation last August. He began the position July 1, 2021.
During Monday’s meeting, Padilla asked why there appeared to be a rush in presenting the contract extension.
“I’m not against Mr. Luttrell, but I just wonder why we can’t wait to (vote on a contract extension),” Padilla said. “When someone signs a contract for four years, I expect them to fulfill that contract. It’s hard for me to focus (on the contract), and I’m not for getting rid of him, but I don’t understand why we can’t have more time.“
Board chairman Jamie Farough, who represents parts of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon, responded to Padilla, “every year we need to take a look at the contract and see what we need to do. We want to retain talent.”
Larry Tomlinson, who represents part of Lebanon, said that he believes Luttrell is “doing a good job and we probably need to keep him on the job. It’s hard to keep good people and we have someone doing a good job, so we need to keep him.”
Tomlinson said at the board workshop last Thursday that the average tenue of a director of schools is seven years.
“I found out today talking to people it’s actually two-and-a-half years because of burnout,” Tomlinson said Monday night. “I think we’re doing ourselves a great service by extending the contract.”
• The board also unanimously approved the hiring of Kaatz, Binkley, Jones and Morris Architects from Mt. Juliet to lead the design team for the Mt. Juliet Middle School renovations. Those renovations include painting most of the building, replacing nearly 300 interior doors, replacing floors in classrooms and replacing ceiling tiles throughout the building.
• The board unanimously approved allowing the MinuteClinic at CVS as an eligible location for medical services for district employees. The MinuteClinic does not replace the district’s clinic, CareHere. Employees can utilize the MinuteClinic for services such as immunizations and screening.
• The district’s textbook showcase will be Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 4-7 p.m. at the WCS Central Office, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon. Vendors will present their textbooks and instructional materials that are approved. It includes kindergarten through 12th grade math.
• Bryan Adams has been named as the Deputy Director of Student Services for Wilson County Schools. He previously held the position of WCS Elementary Supervisor. He also served as principal for five years at W.A. Wright Elementary. His primary duties will include helping to see that student needs are met through educational programs, supports, code of conduct and compliance.
• Dr. Alexandra Juneau, who was serving as the interim principal at West Elementary at the start of this school year has been named as principal at West Elementary. In June of 2021, Juneau came to West as assistant principal. Prior to that, she was part of Murfreesboro City Schools for several years.