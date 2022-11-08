Tomlinson jersey

Wilson County Schools board member Larry Tomlinson wore a University of Georgia football jersey during Monday’s meeting. Tomlinson and board member Joseph Padilla agreed last week that the fan of the losing team in the Georgia-Tennessee football game would wear the winning team’s jersey at the meeting.

 IVAN ARONIN

The Wilson County Schools board approved a one-year extension for Director Jeff Luttrell’s contract through Nov. 6, 2026, at its monthly meeting Monday night.

The contract extension was approved 6-1. Joseph Padilla, who was elected to the board in August and represents part of Mt. Juliet, was the only “no” vote. The contract does not include a salary increase. Luttrell had previously said he was not requesting a salary increase. He is paid $170,000 per year, according to the revised contract.