Wilson County Schools Deputy Director Mickey Hall has retired, effective Dec. 31, according to WCS Board of Education Chairman Larry Tomlinson.
“He told me he was going to retire at the end of December because he had other opportunities to pursue,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson was not sure when Hall, who worked for the district for nearly 30 years, is actually leaving work.
“I’m sure he has vacation time he will want to take, or will want to roll that into his retirement, and that’s his right,” Tomlinson said.
Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright sent an email to the school board members this afternoon with the announcement of Hall's retirement.
Hall did not respond to phone calls, texts and emails asking for comment.
With Hall retiring and WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright retiring June 30, the district’s top two positions have to be filled by next summer.
“It’s a big hole,” Tomlinson said. “Before Donna retires, I’m sure she will be looking for a finance director. She has seven months to get someone in there up to speed and settled in. She is, as the director of schools, responsible for the day-to-day operations, including the hiring and firing.”
Hall has worked with the district’s insurance company concerning the rebuilding of West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary schools, which were damaged in the March 3 tornado. Tomlinson said he believed that Hall would give an update at the Dec. 7 school board meeting.
Hall was a finalist for the superintendent’s position with the Maury County school system earlier this year.
With budget discussions beginning in early 2021, Tomlinson said he believes Wright is “very capable of doing the budget. She knows budgets and has experience from Knox County and Williamson County Schools. There are also people in the building who have experience in budgets as well.”
WCS spokesman Bart Barker said that the issue of Hall’s retirement will be discussed at Monday’s school board meeting.