All Wilson County Schools will go to a remote learning system during the week of Dec. 14-18, the district announced Monday afternoon.
This remote learning period will lead into the upcoming Holiday/Winter Break. The district news release said it is the intention for students in all of our schools to return to their respective teaching and learning models on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021(K-5 Traditional & Grades 6-12 Hybrid).
The reason for this change in learning is due to an increasing number of students and staff affected by COVID-19.
This week, there are eight schools (around one-third of the entire district) operating on a Remote Learning Plan. A few schools were scheduled to roll off Remote Learning next week. That is no longer taking place.
Schools already on Remote Learning this week and scheduled to remain on Remote Learning through next week, will continue on as originally instructed. Schools operating on Traditional or Hybrid this week will be open on Thursday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 11.
Students enrolled in the Virtual Learning Program are not affected with this announcement.
Food Service will be available using the district’s remote learning protocols. Should any students need food assistance during this time, then please email a cafeteria manager with any of the schools. Drive-thru meal pickup will be available at all of our campuses during the week of Dec. 14-18. Place those orders by 9 a.m. each school day. Meals can be picked up from 10:30-11:30 a.m.. The contact info link for cafeteria managers is here: https://www.wcschools.com/Page/1435