The Wilson County Board of Education met to discuss the 2021-22 budget for the first time last Saturday and received a presentation from new WCS Finance Director Michael Smith.
Incoming WCS director Jeff Luttrell and board member Carrie Pfeiffer were not at the meeting because of previous commitments. However, each had a copy of the budget, Smith said.
The presentation basically an overview for the board members, three of whom are new to the WCS budget process.
“These are not firm numbers,” said WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright. “This is how we make the sausage.”
Because Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto directed that each department’s budget be “status quo,” Smith discussed items which would make the 2021-22 budget the same as the 2020-21 budget.
Last year, the board deferred putting $3.6 million into the employee insurance plan. The board was aware that that amount would need to be added for the next fiscal year and that could be money that the board will ask the Wilson County Commission to help fund, Smith said.
In the 2020-21 budget, the district was underfunded by approximately $6.8 million, he said, adding that the district hoped that it could reduce that number for the 2021-22 budget.
The district included a needs assessment list to the county commission with the budget, but the commission, going along with Hutto’s direction, denied the items last summer.
Teacher raises took place during the 2020-21 fiscal year and the money is based on sales tax revenues. During the pandemic, people still paid sales tax on a number of items, helping to keep the money coming into the district.
Monies for the next fiscal year are anticipated to be higher because the businesses are continuing to open, according to Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard.
The district gets one-half of the half-cent increase, which was passed by the voters in 2020, and 17% of those monies go to the Lebanon Special School District, Wright said. That is according to a state law that goes back decades, she said.
In addition, monies from the Basic Education Program would be less this year because the district is able to pay its bills, Wright said, noting BEP funding is distributed based on a district’s financial strength. The BEP is the funding formula through which state education dollars are generated and distributed to Tennessee schools.
“We are in the midst of testing and will exceed the 80% participation rate (required by the state),” she said. “We asked for a waiver early on in the school year, but there was no need due to the legislation that allowed the ‘hold harmless’ for both evaluations and school/district accountability. Every district is required to test, but there is no accountability this year. (Every district is still) held to 80% participation, including virtual students.”
Students in WCS and other districts did not undergo testing during the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic.
School districts are paid on a per-pupil basis and now the average per-pupil funding is approximately $1,700 per student. That is lower than the state average, said Wright. Those numbers come from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, not the district itself, she added.
Federal dollars will also come into the district in special education funding and other similar programs, Smith said.
Wright said the federal government gives funding, so each student receives a free breakfast and lunch, despite their ability to pay.
The board plans to meet in a special called session later this month to approve the budget. It must be presented to the county commission’s budget and education committees on May 24.