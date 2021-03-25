The Wilson County Board of Education interviewed each of the five final candidates for the director of schools’ position on Thursday.
Current WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright will retire on June 30.
During an in-person meeting with the board, each candidate received approximately one hour to answer submitted questions from board members. Each of the seven board members, as well as Human Resources Director Rebecca Owens, was given five minutes to ask questions. They each asked approximately three questions.
The board will evaluate the interviewees and the top two candidates will be announced at the April 1 WCS board workshop.
DR. JOHN ASH
The audio for the first seven minutes of the meeting, also livestreamed, did not work, however, Ash, who is the principal at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, was able to answer most of the questions after the audio began working.
Teachers are the most important factor in a school system, he told the board, noting “we need to make sure we value their input and use it the best possible way. We need to make decisions on what is best for the students. The more input we get, the better. I will be open and honest with everyone involved.
Ash said his leadership style is what is called a “shared leadership.”
“My strength is in the people I hire,” he said. “I listen to them. I value them. But I believe in hard work myself. I don’t expect anyone to work harder than I do. There are clear expectations of the people I work with. Everyone appreciates clear expectations. I believe example is better than words.”
He said if chosen, he would want to form teacher, student and parent councils to learn what is important to everyone with a vested interest in the district.
“Too often, students are left out of the process,” he said. “It is their education and will affect all of their lives.
Ash noted that he believes that “very seldom people try to hurt someone else. It can be said because of a lack of knowledge. They might not understand everyone else’s cultures and don’t know they’re being insensitive. I believe if you purposely hurt a child or individual, I don’t believe they should be in education.”
He said he likes to “prevent problems, not solve them. It’s too late after someone is hurt. Saying they’re sorry only goes so far. I would have clear expectations of everyone.”
Teaching is more than a profession he told the board. Instead, “it is a calling. It is the mother of all professions. It affects every area of society and is a combination of skill and art. Passion carries a teacher, especially over the past several months.”
Ash said that over the past few years, school districts have moved from “teacher-centered to student-centered. It is a positive move.”
DR. AIMEE WYATT
Wyatt, who has experience as an assistant director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, said that over-testing can be an issue with teachers.
“We all have to be accountable,” she said. “We might need to abandon some things, if they’re not being used appropriately. If we’re not giving teachers the time to analyze (the testing data) and make decisions on that data, then why would we do it anyway. We need to see which tests give the data we’re looking for and we need to make sure the teachers have time to evaluate the data.”
Merit pay was also brought up by the board.
Wyatt said If the intention of merit pay is to retain quality teachers, adjustments need to be made. She said that the district would need to look at what “incentives there are to retain the high-quality teachers. What helps us retain the top teachers?”
She noted that the “key to success with any relationship is transparent and we need to have a process to gather input. There needs to be teachers, parent and community advisory groups to meet regularly to advise the district. We should know the needs in the county and give them a voice to tell us what’s going on.”
A student advisory and student leadership committee are how the students learn and see their needs are being met, she added.
She said she would bring her experience of an urban school district. She noted she planned cultural training, sensitivity training and poverty simulation, adding “I believe you need to walk a mile in somebody else’s shoes.”
She has worked with a districtwide budget; the other candidates have worked only with school budgets, she said.
“I’m very confident in handling a budget of (WCS’) size,” she said. “It’s not about the size of the budget. I’ve worked with principals on site-based budget and it’s working with community partners.”
Wyatt said that the first 30 days of her directorship would be paramount.
“I would host a series of listening and learning sessions,” she said. “I would build relationships and reach out to the community and help the district move forward. I want all people to feel like they are a part of Wilson County Schools. I would continue the trajectory of academic success. I would prioritize the teachers and look at recruitment and retainment procedures.”
TRAVIS MAYFIELD
Mayfield is the principal at Wilson Central High School. He said the No. 1 key of the board and the director is trust.
“As principal, I communicate with a lot of constituents, primarily students. I have to build trust. They won’t share their feelings with me if they don’t trust me. I want to be invisible, listen, be available to people, responding to them when they reach out, especially with delicate subject that might not be easy to deal with.”
Mayfield said he is a “servant-type leader. I wouldn’t ask (the teachers and staff) to do anything I’m not willing to do myself. I try to lead by example, not stand at the front of the room, telling them what to do, go to my office and expect it to be done. I’ve helped build a dance floor, mop the floors, pick up trash in the parking lot. I’m willing to do anything. I can send emails and post on social media, but it doesn’t have the same impact as I have talking to people.
He said that that the WCS budget is bigger than the one at Wilson Central, but it’s similar because “you have to look at different accounts and make sure you’re spending the right way and on the right things.”
Mayfield said that the most “important thing in the education of students is the teacher. What does the teacher need, what do we continue? Dr. Wright has led the district on the path of high success. Students are doing better each year. The district is doing great things and we need to continue to do those great things.”
He said that students in extracurricular activities are more successful than those who aren’t in the programs.
“I started an academic eligibility plan (at Wilson Central),” he said. “If the student wasn’t passing their classes, they couldn’t participate in athletics and fine arts. Teachers and coaches who are part of the athletics or fine arts worked with the students to make sure the students were headed in the right direction.”
ROBERT "WAYNE" SELLS
Sells, who is the attendance supervisor at the Overton County Board of Education, said that during his first 30 days as director, he would want to review the WCS growth plans and see what “children are coming back and to what schools,” now that schools are re-opening to in-person learning.
Making accommodations if the kids came back would make staffing an issue, he added.
Within six months, he would hope to get to each school and meet with all of the teachers, “and let them know my door is always open to them. I’d like to tour all of the schools and review their safety plans to see if there are areas I could assist in.”
He would also like to look at the WCS five-year plan and review where the district “is at rebuilding the two schools. That would help with the growth.”
As far as helping to resolve transportation issues, he said he understands there are areas in transportation that need to be fixed.
At Overton County Schools, he reached out to other districts to help share ideas and additional resources for those issues. He added that bussing companies became interested in what he did.
“They shared ideas on how to improve safety on the buses,” Sells said. “We had a GPS system and camera system already. We also rolled out bus advertising which was a revenue source for the transportation department.”
Sells said that WCS should “stop letting their top teachers leave. The retention of teachers is a huge concern. They leave to go to other districts maybe for more pay and for other reasons. We need to find a way to stop that, so they never want to leave and finish their career at (WCS).”
He said that teachers need to “have passion for teaching. It’s easier to put the right person in the right place to be successful. If they want to be an instructional coach down the road, then our goal would be to give them the resources they would need to be successful.”
He said that block teaching has advantages for students “because it gives more options. The disadvantage is the pace is quicker. If a student is absent, they miss more and get behind quicker. The advantage is that a teacher gets a longer planning period. The disadvantage is that it costs more. The teachers are teaching fewer students and the time it takes to teach those students the standards go quicker. But some students struggle with the fast pace.”
JEFF LUTTRELL
Luttrell, who is the WCS Human Resources Supervisor, said the first thing “I will look at are ways of giving merit pay.”
Teacher pay is important, he said, and is important in retaining teachers throughout the district.
“I want teacher input,” he said. “If they are a level four or five throughout their career, they can make more money than a lot of places. Some of the raises over the past school year were tremendous raises. There are some great teachers who may not be getting a bonus, based on achievement and success.”
He said that a top priority is to listen to the teachers. He added that “there are some budget implementations with that. How do we plan a budget if we don’t know the mark for teachers’ salaries? It’s hard to get any experienced educators to leave and come here because of our pay plan.”
Luttrell said he’d like to listen to all stake holders.
“That’s crucial,” he said. “As far as our message we give all stakeholders, it has to be consistent and clear. Principals are a large part of that. We are a large district. We’re going to see 20,000 students shortly. How clear I am on communication with determine my success. I’m big on communicating with schools, parents and stakeholders. It all connects with the principal. The principal needs to get the message.”
He added that he would like to expand the district’s CTE programs. He said he supports the block schedule because to go to a six- or seven-period day, would mean the “bare minimum educational system and I’m not for that.”
He added that academics, athletics and the arts go hand in hand and students have their own niche. By participating in both academics and an extracurricular activity, students can be successful.
Luttrell said that he doesn’t like labels for students.
“A lot of what we’re doing with testing and accountability (can label students),” he said. “We’re labeling students when they take that first test. When you can’t tell the special education teacher versus the inclusion teacher, that’s a wonderful thing. Just because a student (has special needs) doesn’t mean that student is not part of the school.”