Negotiations between Wilson County Schools and the district’s insurance company over costs associated with replacing two Mt. Juliet schools destroyed by the March tornado may have come to an impasse.
At the WCS board meeting Monday night, WCS board attorney Mike Jennings met with the board in closed executive session for more than 20 minutes to discuss the possibility of litigation between the district and its insurance company.
West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School were destroyed in the tornado.
“There is no pending litigation at this time, but I did discuss with you (in executive session) a matter that could ripen into litigation,” Jennings said when the open board meeting resumed.
He stated that while the board and WCS staff “has worked diligently” to get the two schools rebuilt, “but frankly there is a dispute to where we will be able to bring those schools up to, because we didn’t ask for the tornado, and what the insurance carrier wants to pay.”
He said that he, WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright, WCS Finance Director Mickey Hall and WCS Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson met with the consultant that works with the district, and “we made an offer this morning that would resolve this without it taking any money out of the taxpayers’ pockets.”
Hall has been the point person in negotiating with the insurance company since March.
Jennings went before the board Monday night to get the board’s approval of the offer and to continue negotiations, if necessary. The board voted 7-0 to approve the offer. There is no timeline for the insurance company to accept the offer.
Jennings did not give details of the offer during the public meeting.
“We made a solid, reasoned offer that would allow us to start moving stuff and tearing stuff down,” he said. “Obviously, the difference is money. I’m not going to say how much. But, if that doesn’t work out, you know what the next possible option is.”
He also requested that the WCS Executive Committee have the authority to “associate an attorney, if necessary” to work on the matter. The attorney would specialize in the “types of insurance litigation cases of this magnitude,” he said.
He suggested the Executive Committee talk to the lawyer, and have one ready to be hired, if needed, but not pay them any money unless they are hired. Jennings said that he would continue to be involved in the case but believes an attorney that specializes in the specific litigation would “be to your advantage.”
The board voted 7-0 to allow the request.
Hall, who announced his retirement at the meeting after 28 years with the district, had said last spring that construction of the two schools would need to begin around the end of May for the schools to open for the 2021-22 academic year. So far, no construction has been begun at the sites.
Hall’s jobs to be split
With Hall’s retirement effective Dec. 31, Wright plans to separate his duties into two positions, a Director of Finance and a Supervisor of Operations. Currently, Hall undertakes all duties of both areas. In addition to being the Finance Director, he is also the Deputy Director of Schools.
Wright said that the new position, a Supervisor of Operations, would include a number of areas that Hall oversees as deputy director, such as maintenance, transportation, food services, buildings and facilities and childcare services.
“He told me he was going to retire at the end of December because he had other opportunities to pursue,” board chairman Larry Tomlinson said last week.
With both Hall and Wright retiring — Wright’s scheduled for June 30 when her contract expires — the district’s top two positions have to be filled in the next few months.
Wright said the search for her replacement will begin next month. Tomlinson said that board members Jon White and Bill Robinson will explore ways to hire a replacement, whether it be by working with another organization, such as the Tennessee School Board Association or a search firm, or by the board doing it themselves.
Wright said at the meeting that finalists could be named and hired in March or April so she could work with the new director for a smooth transition.
Transition to remote possible
Also, during her report, Wright said that there is a possibility that all of the district’s schools could transition to remote learning during the five final days before winter break.
“It’s a day by day, looking at where we are with staffing,” she said. “There is no predetermination on this. It has not been determined.”
She said that given the recent trend in numbers, and the unfilled staffing positions that are occurring daily, the district could be in the remote learning platform next week.
During the board meeting, Health Services Supervisor Chuck Whitlock said the district counted its 759th COVID-19 case as of Monday.
Six more Wilson County schools have transitioned to remote learning, as of Monday through Dec. 18, which will lead to the upcoming winter break.
Carroll-Oakland (K-8), Elzie D. Patton Elementary, Southside (K-8), Springdale Elementary, Stoner Creek Elementary and Watertown Elementary schools’ students are learning remotely throughout the end of the semester.
“It’s the intention for students in all of these schools to return to their current respective teaching and learning models on Tuesday, January 5, 2021,” said WCS spokesman Bart Barker. The students in kindergarten through fifth will return to a traditional learning model while students in grades 6 through 8 will learn on a hybrid schedule.
School safety plan
WCS Director of Safety and Emergency Management Steve Spencer spoke to the board during a work session about the school safety plan.
Spencer spoke about the process the district went through over the years to update the plan, how administrators work with Spencer on the plan and how WCS works with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown police departments to ensure the plan is carried out.
The work session was initiated after an incident last month at Green Hill High School, when an adult posed as a student and entered a classroom.
Tomlinson said that despite demands from parents of students for more transparency, the district will not publicly provide details of its security plan.