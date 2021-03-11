With the Tennessee State Board of Education passing an educator diversity policy last month, school districts across the state, including Wilson County Schools, are working to ensure that the number of minority teachers within their schools increase.
According to WCS Human Resources Director Rebecca Owens, in the 2020-2021 WCS school year, there were 14,414 white students (approximately 75% of total student population), 1,513 African American students (8.1%), 1,508 Hispanic students (8.07%) and 595 Asian American students (3.18%). Groups with less than 1% of the total student population include 45 Native American/Alaska Native students and 28 Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students.
There were 561 who claimed multiple races, for 3% of the total student population.
A 2018 study by the Tennessee Department of Education showed that 37% of Tennessee’s students are students of color, but teachers of color represent only 13% of the teacher population.
In WCS, for the current school year, of the 1,379 teachers, 1,348, (97.7%) are white. Of the 105 administrators, 101 (96.19%) are white.
Twenty-two teachers (1.59%) are African American. There are five Asian teachers, three Hispanic/Latino teachers and one multi-race teacher. WCS has four African American administrators.
Eighty-six percent of WCS bus drivers and cafeteria workers are white. All 27 of the district’s nurses are white.
Owens said that WCS is “always trying to increase our diversity. Part of the issue is that there is not a large amount of diversity in the education field. It is something we discuss with our university partners during our meetings with them. It is also discussed on their report card.”
The TDOE report said “for students of color, exposure to a teacher of color can change the way they experience education. Teachers of color can serve as strong role models and raise expectations for learning through relationships with students and their families.
Owens said that “all of our minority employees have contact with students during the day.”
The WCS strategy
Every year, each school district is required to submit its educator diversity goals to the state Department of Education.
In addition, according to the 2018 TDOE report, districts must adopt strategies to “recruit minority educators, which may include but are not limited to: identifying prospective educators from the local pool of diverse students, paraprofessionals, industry professionals, or other community members and supporting them in seeking educator licensure, including providing information and assistance with enrolling in the colleges and universities.”
Owens said that WCS hosts “district career fairs, attend university career fairs and attend other university-sponsored events. This year our career fairs have all been virtual fairs due to COVID. We advertise nationwide and collaborate with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
She also said WCS relies heavily on social media to recruit employees — Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Handshake, and Tennessee Teacher Jobs Connection.
“We have also posted our Career Fair flyers with Tennessee Minority Pages, Tennessee Urban League of Middle Tennessee, and Urban League of Young Professionals,” Owens said.
The district sends career fair invitations to many universities. Owens said that for the district’s 2021 Career Fair, WCS used a list of 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive flyers.
Owens said that the district has “partnerships with both (MTSU and Tennessee Tech). We place their student teachers in our schools, attend their on-campus career fairs, and invite their students to our career fairs. We hired 26 students from MTSU this year, four from Freed-Hardeman and four from TSU.
“We are participating in the Grow Your Own Grant with TSU for the fall of 2021. It will allow two of our educational assistants interested in earning a Math/English as a Second Language, Science/English as a Second Language or Special Education/English as a Second Language endorsements to attend TSU for free.”