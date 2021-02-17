Wilson County Schools has released the names of the 12 people who submitted an application to be the next Director of Schools.
The applicants are: Dr. John E. Ash; Dr. James Belcher; Dr. Jerry S. Boyd; Jeffrey Luttrell; Travis Mayfield; Dr. Deanna McClendon; Karl Puryear; Robert Sells; Dr. Victoria Shields; Dr. Cassendra Shipp; Thomas Wilson, J.D.; Dr. Aimee Wyatt.
Two of the applicants currently work for the district: Luttrell is a former Watertown principal who now works in the Central Office; and Mayfield is the principal at Wilson Central High.
Ash is the principal at Central Magnet High in Murfreesboro. Puryear is a former director of Wilson County Schools.
The district asked parents and WCS employees to fill out a survey about the qualities for the next director. The WCS board will receive the survey results next week.
According to a schedule released by WCS, the board will select five applicants to be interviewed on March 1; interview those five applicants on March 25; select two finalists on April 1; conduct final interviews on April 12; and vote to select the new director on April 29.
The board has also scheduled in-person community meetings next week at 6 p.m.: Monday at Mt. Juliet High; Tuesday at Lebanon High; Wednesday at Watertown High (7 p.m.); and Friday at Wilson Central High.
Current Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright’s contact expires June 30.