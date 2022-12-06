The Wilson County Schools board voted to remove two books from its high schools’ libraries at its monthly meeting Monday night. The books are the first to be removed and banned by the board since the WCS Book Committee was formed last spring.
The two books are “Tricks,” by Ellen Hopkins and “Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts),” by L.C. Rosen. Early in the meeting before the board discussed the books, some county residents spoke against the books, stating that they contained graphic content and photos. Drug use was also alleged in the books that the district’s Book Committee reviewed over the past few months.
Some books have been placed on a “mature reading list” this year after a recommendation by the Book Committee and approval from the school board. Books on that list require parental approval for their student to check out the books.
WCS Deputy Director for Academics Dr. Jennifer Cothron gave the board the Book Committee’s recommendations to keep both books in the libraries and on the mature reading list.
“Tricks,” is available at Green Hill High School and Mt. Juliet High School. It has never been checked out at Green Hill and checked out only once at Mt. Juliet.
According to Cothron, in “Tricks” the author “interweaves the lives of five troubled teenagers who fall into prostitution as they search for freedom, safety, community family and love. The book depicts how easy it is for teenagers to fall into sex trafficking and prostitution.”
Dr. Beth Meyers made a motion to reject the committee’s recommendation. The motion passed 5-2 with board chair Jamie Farough and Carrie Pfeiffer voting “no,” meaning they agreed with the committee’s recommendation. Then, Meyers made a motion to remove the book from all school libraries. It passed 5-2, again with Farough and Pfeiffer voting “no.”
“It is inappropriate for schools to provide sexually explicit materials to the young people in their charge,” Meyers said.
“Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts)” is available at Green Hill, but has never been checked out, Cothron said.
The book is about a gay student who is a sex columnist and who addresses questions from teens who are seeking information about safe love and intercourse from a reputable source, according to the website bookriot.com.
For “Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts),” Larry Tomlinson made a motion to reject the Book Committee’s recommendation and remove the book from libraries. That motion passed 6-1 with Pfeiffer as the only “no” vote.
Farough said that the Book Committee was “split on what action to take for ‘Jack of Hearts (and other parts).’ After reading it myself in preparation, I voted in agreement with the half of the committee that stated it met the criteria for removal.”
Pfeiffer stated that “while I certainly understand what some parents found objectionable in these two books, I did not believe that the Constitutional bar for removal had been met. Additionally, WCS has instituted controls to prevent students from accessing works on the mature reader list without parent consent, and I believe that parents should be the protectors of their children’s first amendment rights in this case.”
In the citizen comment portion of the meeting, county resident Ingrid Holmes spoke about books in school libraries and the Book Committee, demanding that the committee be disbanded, and the book review process start over, re-reviewing all of the books that have been considered since the committee was formed.
Each speaker is allowed five minutes. Holmes went over her time because she said that a recent speaker had spoken for 20 minutes, and she was demanding the same time. Farough asked Holmes numerous times to return to her seat. Farough warned Holmes that a Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputy would be asked to remove her from the meeting, but Holmes sat down before that happened.
• The board approved 5-2 to use excess money from the Green Hill High School construction bond for a softball hitting facility, a locker room and repairing the tennis courts at that school. Meyers and Joseph Padilla voted against the measure. Because the money was raised by the bond for Green Hill, it can be spent only at that school.
• According to WCS Director Jeff Luttrell, Lebanon High School Principal Scott Walters said the school has received interest from some former military personnel to be the advisors of the school’s Air Force JROTC program. It is in danger of being disbanded because the school does not have two advisors for the program.
• It was announced that WCS teachers did not approve the Collaborative Conferencing measure. Wilson County Education Association President James Peach, who is also a teacher at Mt. Juliet High School, said that there were 605 total votes with 725 “yes” votes required to start the collaborative conferencing. More than 1,400 teachers were eligible to vote.
The most recent time WCS teachers approved a collaborative conferencing measure was during the 2017-2018 school year, according to district spokesman Bart Barker.
Wilson County teachers will go at least one more year without the state-approved process for teacher representatives working directly with the school board about pay, benefits, and time off.