The Wilson County Schools board voted to remove two books from its high schools’ libraries at its monthly meeting Monday night. The books are the first to be removed and banned by the board since the WCS Book Committee was formed last spring.

The two books are “Tricks,” by Ellen Hopkins and “Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts),” by L.C. Rosen. Early in the meeting before the board discussed the books, some county residents spoke against the books, stating that they contained graphic content and photos. Drug use was also alleged in the books that the district’s Book Committee reviewed over the past few months.