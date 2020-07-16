The Wilson County School Board met in a nearly five-hour special called meeting Thursday night and voted to expect students to wear masks at school rather than requiring the facecoverings.
A motion was made to change the masks policy agreed upon last week to required for all middle school and high school students when social distancing is not feasible such as in the hallways during the changing of classes.
The motion failed to pass by a 4-2 vote with one abstention. The policy remains that wearing masks is expected of students during the "transition times" and allowed in the classroom as well.
Larry Tomlinson, Linda Armistead, Wayne McNeese and Bill Robinson opposed the policy change. Chad Karl and Mike Gwaltney voted for it. Kim McGee abstained in the vote.
County Attorney Mike Jennings explained to the board before the vote that a policy requiring masks would be difficult to enforce and possibly might lead to a lawsuit against the school board.
Jennings said that if Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto changes an order he made last week and made masks mandatory in the county, that would apply to school buildings also.
Masks will still be required for students riding WCS buses to wear.
Six of the seven board members (not including Wayne McNeese) wore a mask during the meeting. Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright wore a mask at the start of the meeting but removed it when she began reading her report, saying that wearing a mask caused her glasses to fog up.
Wilson County Schools Health Services Supervisor Chuck Whitlock said that the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency will be providing 800,000 masks to the district (20 masks per student for 20 school days per month). Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said that 9,000 bottles of hand sanitizers will be available to teachers for use in the classroom.
According to Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order regarding masks, students 12 or younger and students with underlying medical conditions are exempt from wearing masks.
Karl said that he has received hundreds of emails from parents regarding mask and that they were split between in favor or masks and against masks. He said he also received many emails about masks from teachers and “nearly 100 percent were pro-masks.”
“Teachers are worried, they are scared. The best way you can support your teacher is to wear a mask,” Karl said. “I am a huge advocate of personal choice but masks are meant to protect others. At the end of the day we want to do what is right and what is right is to wear a mask.
“The best case scenario if I wear a mask is no one is infected and the worst-case scenario if I wear a mask is I look funny. The best-case scenario if I don’t wear a mask is again no one is infected and the worst-case scenario is I infect someone.”
Also, board chairman Tomlinson requested that the deadline for families to choose between sending their students to the school building or to remain at home and learn online be extended to noon on Sunday, July 19. The request was granted. The previous deadline had been 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 17.