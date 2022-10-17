Nearly 25 students in Wilson County Schools are taking part in the state’s Access for ALL free, online advanced placement courses this fall.
WCS already has a number of paid AP classes. Nearly 1,650 WCS students are currently enrolled in those classes.
More than 1,800 students across Tennessee signed up for classes this fall, an increase of more than 600 students from the 2021-22 school year.
Last year, 43 WCS students took at least one online course under the program.
“Wilson County Schools has had four schools that have signed up for AP Access for All, including Barry Tatum Academy, Green Hill High School, Mt Juliet High School and Wilson Central High School,” said Brian Blakely with TDOE.
This year, for the fall semester, 24 students have enrolled in the free AP classes, Blakely said.
“Since there is another enrollment period for the spring semester, the 24 students currently in the program does not necessarily show a decrease of enrollment compared to last year. Last year, WCS enrolled a smaller number in the fall and then almost doubled that number in the spring semester.”
AP Access for ALL is a grant program created by the Tennessee Department of Education and administered by the Niswonger Foundation. The program provides students across the state with access to 17 virtual AP courses that are not offered at their high school.
Among the courses offered are art history, biology, calculus, computer science, environmental science, language and composition, physics, statistics, U.S. history and literature and composition.
WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said he thinks the program is “a great thing.”
“When it comes to this program, the name really says it all,” he said. “We always want to provide any academic edge we can to help our students in their post-secondary and/or career plans. Having this supplemental program in place broadens the AP scope, and that’s a great thing.”
Before the launch of AP Access for ALL in June 2021, only 50% of Tennessee high school students had access to an AP class at their school.
Funding for AP Access for ALL is through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds.