More than 1,000 Wilson County Schools teachers and employees received their first round of COVID-19 vaccination last Friday during a vaccination event at Lebanon High School.
“Give it to a school district and we can organize anything and everything, maybe better than Chick-fil-A. Who knows,” said Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright, who said about 1,300 employees received a vaccine during the event. “That’s well over half of our employees across the district.”
Wright said the district had additional teachers and employees receive vaccines prior to the event because eligibility in preceding phases. She said the district is not requiring employees to receive the vaccine.
“We are encouraging it, but we are just absolutely excited to see the numbers that are turning out,” she said.
Educators Taylor Ferguson and Megan Stromer said the desire to keep themselves, their families and students healthy motivated them to receive the vaccine.
“I just wanted to keep myself and my students safe so that, hopefully, we can go back to a normal school setting,” Ferguson said.
Stromer said she and her family have additional risk factors for COVID-19.
“Anything I can do to keep them safe, keep me safe and keep my students safe, I want to be able to do that,” said Stromer, who said this year’s challenges seem to have fared better for some rather than others.
“I’ve had less problems than I thought I would, but it’s definitely less than ideal with us having to go virtual at times. That does not work for many people,” Stromer said. “For the ones that choose it, I think they do better, but when it’s kind of put on you, there are challenges there. Everybody, I think, would like to go back to ‘We’re here every day. We’re not worried about getting sick, and get to see our friends.’”
“It’s had its challenges, but kids are resilient and they’ve been doing really good with it. Everybody’s just working really hard through this new normal,” Ferguson said.
Chuck Whitlock, Wilson County health services supervisor, said the vaccination event was a culmination of months of planning with Wilson County officials and the Wilson County Department of Health, but had to wait until the COVID-19 vaccine supply reached a level to allow it to happen.
“We were putting things in motion, but waiting on the supply. If you’re going to do 1,200 people in a given day, you have to have that backlogged. You really have to have both the first dose and second doses,” said Whitlock, who said previous school health events, such as health screenings, allowed the district to have an idea of how to handle the vaccinations.
Wilson County Schools has set Friday, March 26 for the second dose of vaccines for employees. The school buildings will be closed that day, but students will have assignments to finish at home.
Last Sunday, Wilson County’s case count climbed to 16,662 cases, which included 211 deaths and 290 hospitalizations. The county reported 15,974 inactive and recovered cases Sunday.
As of March 7, Wilson County averaged 40.9 new cases reported per day over 14 days from Feb. 22 through March 7. The average for the 14 days prior was 34.9 cases per day.
Wilson County has averaged 300.6 COVID-19 tests per day over the last week, which yielded a 10.6 percent positivity rate.