The demolition and rebuilding of West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School — the two tornado-damaged schools in Mt. Juliet — is one step closer to fruition thanks to two unanimous votes made by the Wilson County School board Thursday night.
The board met with school board attorney Mike Jennings in executive session for nearly two hours Thursday night before returning to vote on two motions.
The first was to allow the system to bid the two schools on the current sites. That motion was made by Jamie Farough and seconded by Linda Armistead.
The second motion was to allow WCS Director of Safety Steve Spencer to make an application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for reimbursement of some of the costs. The application could not be completed until the bid process is concluded and a company is chosen to demolish and rebuild the schools.
Jennings said that WCS is “ready to bid both schools so we know how much the insurance will have to pay to repair or replace the buildings predominantly on the same footprint as we had before the tornado. Should there be any talk about adding onto the schools, it will be at our expense. There are still things that need to be discussed such as building codes and there will be things now that were not required when the schools were first built. But we need to bid schools and get started on them.”
Board member Jon White, whose district includes the two schools, said, “I publicly appreciate Mr. Jennings jumping to this in mid-December and getting us to the point where we’re ready to get a bid. That’s great news and I’m excited to get the schools rebuilt and back open.
WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright told the board that it probably will take at least 14 months to complete SCES and 18-20 months to complete WWMS.
“Bidding the work is just the first step in the process,” she added.
West Wilson Middle students are using classroom space at Mt. Juliet Middle, Mt. Juliet High and Green Hill High. Stoner Creek students are using classroom space at Mt. Juliet Middle.
The amount of money the insurance company will pay WCS is still being discussed, Jennings said. WCS could still file a lawsuit against Travelers Insurance Company, which carries the WCS policy on top of what WCS has in a state-wide insurance trust.
In December, Jennings said the district and Travelers were $15 million apart between what WCS said it will need for the demolition and construction and what Travelers said they were willing to pay.
“The night I reported (his findings) to you, maybe I sounded a bit more ominous about hiring an attorney,” Jennings said before the board went into Executive Session. “The potential for litigation is still there. It might happen. I hope we won’t (go to court), but it’s not as ominous as it was (on Dec. 7).”
He said although there are “still some monetary issues that have to be resolved with (Travelers),” the amount between the companies is not $15 million, as he previously stated in the Dec. 7 meeting.
“This can be worked on over the next few weeks,” Jennings said, adding, “and it can be resolved. A lot of time that has been spent un until now has been the insurance company looking at what they have paid (for other schools) in the past.”
The National Fire Adjustment Company, which is helping WCS with the amounts need, has created “white paper,” which lists what WCS should be paid for the costs, Jennings said.
Jennings, who said he has reviewed “hundreds of pages of documents, told the board that he had met with Wright and WCS board chairman Larry Tomlinson a number of times to discuss the status of the situation.
Jennings said he has met with representatives of the NFA, with the schools’ architect and with WCS Director of Safety Steve Spencer about the new schools.
Jennings took over the insurance negotiations in December when then-WCS finance director Mickey Hall retired.