Wilson County Schools will return to schools in-person next week with a hybrid learning plan for all grades, it was announced Thursday afternoon.
All schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The hybrid plans announced today will be in place from Tuesday, Jan. 19-Firday, Jan. 22.
Another districtwide health re-evaluation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 20, with an announcement about the following week’s learning plan on Thursday, Jan. 21.
The district’s announcement said that the reason for the one week determination of teaching and learning plans rather than the usual two week transition is due to the timing coming out of the recent holiday break.
Face coverings are still required for all grades upon return to the school building.
Wilson County Schools have been on a remote learning plan for the past three weeks of the academic year.