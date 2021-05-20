Wilson County Schools current school year will end for all students next Friday, May 28, according to a news release from the district. The last day for teachers will be Wednesday, June 2.
Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said in a video with district spokesman Bart Barker asking her questions that she basically made “a plea” to the state department of education this week for the new final day of school.
WCS had made two waiver applications to the state to end school in May. The district started classes two weeks later than scheduled in August because of COVID-19 precautions.
“Our district calendar has indicated since the start of last school year that the current school year would end on Friday, June 4. That is no longer the case,” Wright said.
Wright said that WCS has met the state’s participation rate for standardized testing and that attendance in the district’s schools is 90% or better.
Grades will be finalized by June 2 and there is no change to our final report card schedule (Thursday, June 10).
TLC and Kid's Club will be available for the week of the June 1-4.
Monday, May 31 is Memorial Day. All schools are closed to all teachers and staff.