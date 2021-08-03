Masks will continue to be optional for Wilson County Schools students for the foreseeable future, WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said at Monday’s WCS board meeting.
“Masks are optional, when we start school on Thursday,” Luttrell told the board. “We will encourage social distancing as much as possible. We will continue cleaning and supplies will still be delivered. We will continue to clean our buses like we did last school year and protect our people the best we can.”
Fifteen people were on the list to speak about masks at Monday’s meeting and nine were against a mask mandate. Three people were for mask wearing and three people did not speak at the meeting. Some of the speakers who were against a mask mandate said they would pull their children out of school if masks are required.
Board chairman Larry Tomlinson stopped some of the speakers from finishing their comments because their allotted three minutes of speaking time had ended. A member of the audience was removed from the room after yelling at the board. People can be ejected from meetings who prevent proper decorum.
There were approximately 100 people in the main board room, but there did not appear to be any social distancing. There were reportedly three overflow rooms for those who wished to attend the meeting but did not fit into the board room.
The board did not take any action during the rest of the meeting, leaving the policy approved this summer in place.
Luttrell made a recommendation to recess the board meeting because the topic of mask wearing “is fluid.” That allows the board to meet before its scheduled September board meeting to discuss any topic without calling a special meeting.
WCS Deputy Director of Testing and Accountability Dr. Jennifer Cothron said that students who are quarantined will still be able to receive instruction, either through a Zoom link into the classroom, a phone call linking the student to the classroom and the lessons or by after-class teacher contact to provide the day’s content.
At last week’s board workshop, Luttrell said that WCS Health Services Supervisor Chuck Whitlock provided him with information that showed the trend of COVID-19 within Wilson County is headed upward. However, because the Wilson County Health Department and the Mid Cumberland Regional Health Department do not sequence the delta variant, the district was not provided information about the variant in Wilson County.
“I know we’re all concerned,” Luttrell told the board. “I’ve been in various discussions with directors around the state. We’re concerned with opening school back up and watching the numbers go up. That talk is prevalent every day. I’m hearing from people on both sides and it’s pretty much split down the middle. From my standpoint, I want the stakeholders, the teachers, staff, parents, grandparents and students to know we are always concerned with student safety. The last 16 months have been difficult, and I think we’re heading for more difficult times.”
The Center of Disease Control recently issued new guidelines suggested that students wear masks during the new school year. However, Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn, said last week that mask rules are totally up to each county’s director of schools.
Board members and their attorney met in executive session for approximately 50 minutes to discuss three legal matters. When they returned, they voted to approve a settlement of $2,000 for an unnamed lawsuit. There is a pending lawsuit involving the WCS board about a mask mandate.
Luttrell also said that there are 19,504 kindergarten through 12th grade students registered in WCS, but he acknowledged that some students will deregister and others might still register. At the work session, he said that students have been known to register as late as Labor Day. He said there are 1,400 new families in Wilson County that have registered for school this year.
He noted that the district has hired 200 new teachers, but growth within the district is outpacing applicants in certain areas.
Parents and others can view the curriculum on Aug. 14, Luttrell said, noting people can come to the district’s central office and look at the curriculum. They can also go online and look at it after that date. It will be on the district website, www.wcschools.com. The office is located at 415 Hardin Dr. in Lebanon.
“After that, people can call and make an appointment and see it for themselves,” he said. “We will have it here for several weeks just to be transparent.”
He added that the district only follows the state approved list of potential curriculum, and he said that the district, has, as far as he can remember, asked for a waiver to look at any curriculum not on the state list.
Because of prior commitments and the Labor Day holiday, the workshop and meeting schedules have been changed. The next board workshop will take place Sept. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. The next meeting will take place Sept. 8, beginning at 6 p.m.