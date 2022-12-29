Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Maynard recently received the annual Deputy of the Year award for the Middle Tennessee Region from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
The agency presents the award to a deputy for commitment and dedication to highway traffic safety.
Maynard, a 2013 graduate of Lebanon High School, has been employed with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office since 2014. He is assigned to the Directed Patrol Unit on traffic detail.
“The need for traffic control grew more and more with the growth in the county,” said Maynard, who started his new role in March.
Since then, Maynard has been involved in almost 2,000 calls for service which includes 837 traffic stops as the primary deputy, 200 officer-initiated investigative checks, 691 traffic enforcement complaints, 73 backup responses to calls for service, 31 traffic accident investigations and 14 motorist assists as the primary deputy.
“It’s well deserved,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “With all the traffic issue complaints we get every year – and they increase every year because of our population growth – we designated Deputy Maynard to just focus on going to these areas where we’re getting complaints and slowing these people down.”
“I try to focus on what the complaint is. If it’s speeding, I focus on speeding. If it’s people running stop signs, I focus on that,” Maynard said.
Maynard has also issued 840 warning and written citations, along with 20 arrests for charges that include wanted persons, violation of probation, narcotics, and suspended or revoked driver’s license.
“He took the job and took it serious and made a big impact across the county,” Bryan said. “We’re going to have to expand that program because one person can’t keep up with it.”
“It was a true honor for sure. It was a great recognition. I was surprised. They just told me I needed to wear a Class A uniform, which we don’t typically wear everyday anymore,” Maynard said. “They said we were going to a Tennessee Highway Safety Office meeting and I thought that’s normal because I’m the traffic guy. That’s what I do.”
Maynard said he had a feeling it was more than a meeting when his family, which included his wife, father and grandparents, walk into the ceremony.
“I didn’t know 100 percent for sure was up until we got there and saw them walk in. It was a true honor,” Maynard said.