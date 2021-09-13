Wilson County has surpassed 1,500 active COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health, as the county also saw an uptick in deaths related to COVID-19.
Wilson County reported 1,536 active cases Monday, which represents about 1 percent of the county’s total population. The county added 43 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
As of Sept. 13, Wilson County averaged 145.2 new cases reported per day over 14 days from Sept. 6-12. The average for the previous 14 days was 122.8 cases per day.
The county averaged 574 tests per day for the week ending Sept. 13.
About 48.8 percent of Wilson County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 42.76 percent have received two doses. Wilson County’s vaccination count rose to 131,097 from 125,281 the previous week.
The county also reported 294 total deaths Monday.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center continued to see proportional differences among hospitalized patients. Hospital personnel reported 213 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Saturday across its campuses, including Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Of the 213 hospitalized, 190 – about 89 percent — were unvaccinated.
The hospital is also administering third dose COVID-19 shots to immunocompromised patients as approved by the FDA. Hospital leaders said there are no plans to begin administering boosters on Sept. 20 until FDA approval occurs for the Pfizer vaccine boosters.
The Wilson County Health Department changed its testing and vaccination location Tuesday to College Hills Church of Christ at 1410 Leeville Pike.
Drive-thru testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines will be available Monday through Friday from 12:30-4 p.m. Both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are free, and no appointment is necessary.