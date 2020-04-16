Wilson County will have one free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site Saturday as a part of a statewide network of testing sites.
The Wilson County Health Department will conduct tests from 9 a.m. to noon at 927 E. Baddour Parkway near the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Nurses and National Guard medics will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested. Test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volumes.
Participants can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
Participants do not have to display symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested.
The Tennessee Department of Health will also offer 32 other free, drive-through COVID testing sites on Saturday and Sunday throughout the state as a part of Gov. Bill Lee’s efforts to expand testing capacity across the state.
“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” Lee said. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”
Drive-through testing sites will also be available the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.
In addition to the free testing offered this weekend, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.
“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating itand practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”