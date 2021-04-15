Wilson County Television has expanded to Mt. Juliet and western Wilson County as TDS Telecom has designated a television channel for the county’s Public, Education and Government channel.
Wilson County Television, which launched three years ago, will air on TDS channel 1007.
“We have wanted to be in west Wilson County and Mt. Juliet,” Wilson County TV manager Tressa Bush said. “We’ve been in talks since the beginning about what we could do to make it happen.”
Wilson County Television provides live coverage of Wilson County Commission meetings, Mt. Juliet Commission and planning meetings, taped broadcasts of the Wilson County Board of Education meetings and work sessions, and meetings of several other Lebanon boards and committees.
Wilson County TV also produces two programs, “Walking Through Wilson” and “Talkin’ With Tatum”. “Walking Through Wilson” is a public affairs program hosted by former television producer and reporter Becky Andrews. “Talkin’ With Tatum” is an interview program hosted by Wilson County Judge Barry Tatum.
The channel also produces informational videos for county departments that include public service announcements and other information.
The channel also broadcasts on YouTube.
“This project was driven by the Wilson County government’s request to provide PEG channel access for residents, and that’s really based on the residential population there in Mt. Juliet,” TDS Manager of State Affairs Bruce Mottern said.
The addition of Wilson County Television to TDS means Mt. Juliet residents will have the opportunity to watch Wilson County Commission meetings live.
“If you’ve got something that’s an interest to you, now you can sit at home, cut the TV on and get to see it live. We are excited about that. We know the more transparent we are, the better trust we build with the citizens,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “(Wilson County Television) has been a tremendous asset to us to be more transparent to the community.”
While TDS serves Mt. Juliet, it does not serve Lebanon. The channel situation was a unique one for TDS.
“TDS has been working with us on technology that will allow us to get our signal to them. Just a few weeks ago, some pieces of equipment were installed and we are testing that equipment and that technology to get our signal to them and then on out to the people there,” Bush said.
Mt. Juliet has its own PEG channel, which live broadcasts meetings of the Mt. Juliet Commission and Mt. Juliet Planning Commission. The two PEG channels swap meeting footage for taped broadcasts.