The Wilson Post honored the exceptional ladies who appeared in Woman of Wilson columns this past year during a Facebook Live event on Aug. 25. Of those, Lebanon native Kirsten Harris was voted the overall Woman of Wilson for 2020.
The weekly nominees are featured in a special section available in the Wilson Post distributed today.
Harris is a graduate of Friendship Christian School and holds a degree in social work from Middle Tennessee State University. She works as a hospice consultant with Alive Hospice and is a wife and mother.
Harris is a member of Lebanon First United Methodist and loves to volunteer in her spare time. She and her husband, Scott, have served on the committee for the Phoenix Ball, benefitting Cumberland University, since 2015.
Harris said she was honored to receive the 2020 Woman of Wilson title.
“My 99-year-old grandmother passed away recently. The Woman of Wilson ceremony was being held in Lebanon at the very same time as my grandmother’s funeral in Ohio. When I got in my car after the burial, I checked my phone and had a voice mail from The Wilson Post congratulating me,” she shared. “It made me laugh and put a smile on my face just at the right time. My grandmother is one of the women that I admire most. She would have been very proud.”
Harris reflected on this past year’s nominees and noted that many are women she’s known most of her life.
“They are all so special in the work that they do at home, in their careers and in our community,” she said.
Harris was happy to share the news with her 4½-year-old daughter, Ebby, who then asked if the trophy was for her.
“She quickly told me that I could put it in my bedroom and gave me a big hug,” Harris said. “She also made me her own award in the shape of a letter K – for Kirsten – with clear plastic forks fitted together by their tines. She is very creative and I have both of them displayed together.”
Scott added that he has always been proud of his wife and is glad to see her recognized by others.
“Watching Kirsten be a mom to Ebby is the most amazing thing in my life. Kirsten has always been the glue that holds our family together. When things get hectic or crazy, Kirsten always has the answer to make things right,” he said. “Aside from being beautiful, smart and caring – my favorite thing about Kirsten is her ability to take any situation and find the good or turn it around to make it good.”