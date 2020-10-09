The Wilson Post was honored on Sept. 24 with 12 journalism awards in the 2020 Tennessee Press Association newspaper contest.
Writer Ken Beck won a first-place award for his feature “Jolly String Quartet” and graphic designers Carrie Tomlin and Mary Anne Ferrell and Sports Editor Tommy Bryan earned a first-place award for Best Make-up and Appearance.
The Post won second-place awards for Best Breaking News, Best Sports Writing and Best Community Lifestyles. Sports photographer Steve Wampler earned a second-place award for Best Sports Photo.
“The expression, the catch, the move. You will believe a man can fly!” were the comments from a judge about Wampler’s photo.
The Post earned third-place awards for Best Special Section and for Best Personal Column by Tomlin, who wrote about motherhood.
“This was a sweet column about having a baby later in life. I appreciated how candid the writer was. Her writing style was very conversational which made it an easy and fun read,” a judge wrote.
The Post earned fourth-place awards for Best News Reporting as well as Best Education Reporting.
“Expansive education coverage here for the Post. This is the kind of reliable, steady school reporting that a local community needs.”
Reporters Xavier Smith, Angie Mayes, Laurie Everett, Jason Goolesby and editor Ivan Aronin were all recognized for the education coverage.
The Post won fifth-place awards for Best Headline Writing and Best Local Features.
“The Tennessee Press Association awards are the gold standard for journalism awards and I am very proud of our journalists’ outstanding work. We were again the most recognized newspaper in the county, which is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to our readers,” said Dave Gould, publisher of The Post.
The Post competed in Group 2, the mid-sized weekly newspaper division.
Newspapers owned by The Post’s parent company, Main Street Media of Tennessee, won a total of 52 awards including nine first-place awards.
The contest is co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee.
Reciprocal judging is done with another state’s association. This year, the Georgia Press Association judged 1,341 entries from 72 of the Tennessee Press Association’s 129 member newspapers.