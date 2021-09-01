Main Street Media of Tennessee captured 10 first place awards and one of its 13 newspapers, The Gallatin News, was named best Division I newspaper in the state at the Tennessee Press Association Awards ceremony last Friday.
Overall, the company received 61 Top 5 awards. The Wilson Post won 13 awards, including first-place awards for Best News Photograph, Best News Reporting and Investigative Reporting.
The Post competes in Division II and finished fourth overall.
“Last year was very difficult for everyone but our journalists showed again why they are some of the best in the state,” said Dave Gould, owner of Main Street Media of Tennessee. “Across the board, from news, to schools, to features, to sports, to photos, our team was recognized again and again with TPA awards. I’m so proud of all of them and grateful that I get the opportunity to work with them every day.”
The win by the Gallatin News marked the sixth time in the last six years a Main Street Media newspaper has been named the best in the state.
Photojournalist Dallus Whitfield’s photos of the damage from the devasting tornados last March were recognized with the first-place photo award.
The top news award was for the staff’s coverage of the March 2020 tornado. Editor Ivan Aronin, reporters Laurie Everett, Xavier Smith and Angie Mayes, sports editor Tommy Bryan and Whitfield were recognized for their work on that coverage.
“The entire staff deserves credit for covering every aspect of the devastating tornado that hit Wilson County,” one judge wrote. “The paper did a great job of the nuts and bolts, and then got real with the impact. A job well done all around.”
The investigative reporting award recognized Aronin and Mayes for their work on a story about harassment complaints filed against a former Wilson County Schools board member.
The other awards were second place for Public Service (for tornado coverage), third place for Best Single Feature (to Ken Beck) and Headline Writing, fourth place for Best Education Reporting, Best Sports Coverage, Section Make-Up and Appearance (for page designer Carrie Tomlin), Best Special Section, Best Single Feature (to Ken Beck) and Best Breaking News (for tornado coverage) and fifth place for Best Breaking News (death of Charlie Daniels).
One judge commented about the sports section, “Excellent mix of coverage and quite extensive — lots of good stuff to read about.”
Reciprocal judging is done with another state’s press association. This year, the New Jersey Press Association judged 1,208 entries from 79 of the Tennessee Press Association’s 131 member newspapers.