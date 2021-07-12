The newly formed Wilson Rides program will look to raise funds through this week’s Give65 event and is seeking more volunteers for the program aimed at assisting seniors throughout Wilson County.
Wilson Rides, which is a volunteer-based initiative, is seeking support during the sixth annual Give65 event, set for July 13 to July 16, to better serve the aging adult population in Wilson County. The program kicked off earlier this year.
The Wilson Rides program connects volunteer rides with senior citizens who need transportation to medical appointments, the bank, pharmacy, senior center, grocery store, post office and similar trips.
“Give65 allows us to help aging adults in our community while raising awareness of the critical need for reliable and affordable transportation services they rely on to safely live independently,” Wilson Rides executive director Gaye Lynn Wilson said.
Wilson Rides will also raise funds with the hopes of receiving up to $5,000 in matching funds from Home Instead Charities during the Give65 event.
Wilson said not only does the matching funds increase the impact of the donations received, but she is hopeful it inspires people to give back.
The 65-hour Give65 Event begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, and concludes at 1 a.m. on July 16.
“COVID-19 has really highlighted the challenges aging adults face every day. Supporting aging adults and providing them the tools to define their own aging journey is always important, but particularly during a global pandemic,” said Leni Corbett, Home Instead Charities executive director. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Wilson Rides Inc for the sixth-annual Give65 Event and hope our partnership inspires greater charitable giving in support of older adults who rely on the important work of the charitable sector.”
Senior members can request a volunteer driver, and the volunteer driver can choose trips through the Wilson Rides web-based system.
To qualify for rides, seniors must be 55 or older, reside in Wilson County and limited in their driving or no longer able to drive. To qualify as a volunteer driver, a person must have five or more years of driving experience, provide proof of a valid driver’s license and vehicle insurance and successfully complete driving and criminal background check.
Senior members and volunteer drivers must also complete Wilson Rides requirements, such as training and form completions.
For more information on Give65, visit give65.org.
For more information on Wilson Rides, visit wilsonridesinc.org.